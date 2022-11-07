ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How long is Precious Achiuwa out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Raptors forward

Precious Achiuwa's start to the 2022-23 season took another hit when the forward suffered a right ankle injury on Wednesday night. In the fourth quarter of the Raptors' meeting with the Rockets, Achiuwa went down in pain while attempting to drive along the baseline. He was helped to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Knicks vs. Nets Wednesday NBA game

The Battle for New York is taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when the Nets host the Knicks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Nets are off to a tumultuous start to the season, firing head coach Steve Nash and suspending star guard Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn said Irving would miss 'no less than five games' for his antisemitic stance to the media, and the organization has reportedly issued Irving a checklist to complete before he can return to action.
NBA Best Bets 11/11: Expert moneyline, spread & over/under picks, top player props, favorite DraftKings DFS plays for Friday night hoops

Happy Friday and Happy Veterans Day, everyone! And a heartfelt thank you to all the brave Americans who have served our country to protect our freedoms. Capping off this great holiday, we have eight NBA games slated for Friday night, so we will be running the gauntlet of best bets to help you make some money for holiday shopping. We'll discuss our favorite moneyline, spread, and over/under wagers, highlight some strong player props, and list our Friday night DraftKings Classic DFS lineup. Let's go!
Tonight's Best NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for Thursday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

Happy Thursday! It's been a wild week in the NBA world, with a full 15-game slate on Monday and a 13-game slate on Wednesday. For the most part, the league will be catching its breath this evening — just four teams are on the NBA DFS slate that's scheduled to tip off between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. ET. That gives us even more time to pay attention to the games and makes playing in a DraftKings contest even more fun!
Why Nets hired Jacque Vaughn over Celtics' Ime Udoka as next head coach

The Nets announced on Wednesday that they have hired Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach. After parting ways with Steve Nash last week, Brooklyn promoted Vaughn as interim head coach, marking his second stint as interim head coach with the Nets. Shortly after Nash's departure, there were reports that...
Why is Dwight Howard playing in Taiwan? 18-year veteran joins T1 League after receiving no NBA offers

The next stop of Dwight Howard's professional basketball career is set. After 18 seasons in the NBA, the former No. 1 overall pick is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 Professional Basketball League. Howard is not the first former NBA player to play in Taiwan, but he is certainly one of the highest-profile NBA players to play there.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Falcons vs. Panthers in Week 10

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 10 features a battle between the Falcons and the Panthers with serious NFC South implications on the line. Both squads enter Week 10 with sub-.500 records, however, the entire division has played poorly this year and it is anyone's lead to grab. The Falcons are currently tied with the Buccaneers for first place, sharing a 4-5 record. However, Tampa Bay does own the tiebreaker for now, having defeated Atlanta in their first meeting this season.
Gordon Hayward haircut, explained: Hornets forward adopts interesting new look in possible mullet transformation

Have you watched the Charlotte Hornets play this season? If you have, then you may have noticed a new look for Gordon Hayward. If you haven't, well…. Hayward first debuted the new 'do at Hornets media day in September, but it actually took some time for the masses to notice. Weeks after the fact, there was a widespread reaction from social media, with most of the commentary coming on Twitter.
Ranking the 10 best freshmen in college basketball in 2022-23: Arkansas's Nick Smith, Duke's Dariq Whitehead headline top prospects

College basketball is back and this year's crop of freshmen could have significant implications on how this season plays out. While North Carolina and Gonzaga — the two top-ranked teams in the country heading into the new season — are led by upperclassmen and returning players, there are a ton of freshmen who are ready to make an immediate impact and take the NCAA by storm.
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Falcons-Panthers Showdown tournaments

Week 10 opens with an NFC South matchup between the Falcons and Panthers on Thursday Night Football. These two teams just played each other in Week 8, where Atlanta defeated Carolina 37-34 in overtime. The Falcons are three-point favorites over the Panthers, and the game has an O/U of 43, according to BetMGM. On paper, this is not a great matchup, but DFS players can find some value and save some salary at the Captain spot for their DraftKings Showdown lineups.
