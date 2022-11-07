Have you watched the Charlotte Hornets play this season? If you have, then you may have noticed a new look for Gordon Hayward. If you haven't, well…. Hayward first debuted the new 'do at Hornets media day in September, but it actually took some time for the masses to notice. Weeks after the fact, there was a widespread reaction from social media, with most of the commentary coming on Twitter.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO