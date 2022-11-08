October’s hurricane damage and the war in Ukraine has made many ask the question “What’s really important in this solitary life?” This month we celebrate Veteran’s Day, All Soul’s, Saint’s Day and Thanksgiving. What a range of holidays, wide enough to satisfy every minister, missionary and military person. It helps one answer the above question. Read more: Check out one of these Veterans Day events in the Destin and Fort Walton Beach areas Also: Okaloosa County Veteran Standdown matches...

17 MINUTES AGO