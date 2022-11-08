Read full article on original website
Related
America is protected because of brave young men and women serving today | Guestview
October’s hurricane damage and the war in Ukraine has made many ask the question “What’s really important in this solitary life?” This month we celebrate Veteran’s Day, All Soul’s, Saint’s Day and Thanksgiving. What a range of holidays, wide enough to satisfy every minister, missionary and military person. It helps one answer the above question. Read more: Check out one of these Veterans Day events in the Destin and Fort Walton Beach areas Also: Okaloosa County Veteran Standdown matches...
Letters: Overturning adoption law would subjugate Indigenous people, strip away culture
Still vulnerable When many people think of Native American Heritage Month, they tend to think about the history of First Nations peoples without consideration of present-day challenges. For far...
Comments / 0