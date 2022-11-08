ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Midterms are 'seasonally bullish' for markets; A Republican Congress would create beneficial 'deadlock' - Bill Baruch

By Cornelius Christian
kitco.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
MICHIGAN STATE
kitco.com

Republicans, Democrats in tight race for control of U.S. Congress

PHOENIX, Ariz./BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov 8 (Reuters) - Control of Congress was up for grabs after Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would seize control from President Joe Biden's Democrats. In a bright spot for Democrats, NBC News and Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
kitco.com

U.S. voters decide control of Congress, and Biden's agenda, in midterms

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in closely fought elections that will determine whether Democrats lose control of Congress, and with it the ability to push forward on President Joe Biden's agenda in the next two years. The party that controls the White House...
GEORGIA STATE
kitco.com

Republican senators win re-election in initial U.S. midterm results

ALPHARETTA, Ga./PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 8 (Reuters) - Several Republican senators easily won re-election on Tuesday in U.S. midterm elections that could usher in an era of divided government and scale back President Joe Biden's power in Washington. With polls closed in six states, the initial results would not alter the...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
kitco.com

European stocks snap three-day gains on worries over U.S. vote, inflation

Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares snapped a three-day advance on Wednesday, weighed down by economically sensitive stocks, amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and on concerns about rising inflation. "There's been a risk-on mood in markets over the past few sessions, and today we just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy