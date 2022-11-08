Midterms are 'seasonally bullish' for markets; A Republican Congress would create beneficial 'deadlock' - Bill Baruch

Read full article on original website
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Investors, you can bet on midterms bringing in a market rally even as the Fed keeps hiking rates.
Welcome back, team. I'm Phil Rosen. With coffee in hand, stock charts pulled up, and "The Wolf of Wall Street" playing at full volume, I'm ready to take us through another week of markets. With pivotal midterms kicking off this week, it seems fitting to give a nod to elections....
Biden scrambles to paint misleading picture of economy one week from the midterms
The White House has scrambled to reframe several economic indicators ahead of the midterm election next week, arguing the economy will make a "soft land."
Dow jumps 400 points as US stocks surge ahead of midterms and inflation report
US stocks bounced higher Monday ahead of a busy week for investors. Results for the midterm elections in Congress are due Tuesday, and October inflation data is due Thursday. Nearly all of the S&P 500's sectors gained ground as the trading week started. US stocks advanced Monday as investors prepared...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Midterms could be a 'game changer' for stocks - and experts see big upside for the S&P 500 this election cycle.
Good morning, readers. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here, writing to you from Manhattan. It's election day in the US, and countless polls signal that money is top of mind for voters. Americans for months now seem to only care about the economy. Inflation's at a multi-decade high, housing costs are...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
Republicans, Democrats in tight race for control of U.S. Congress
PHOENIX, Ariz./BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov 8 (Reuters) - Control of Congress was up for grabs after Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would seize control from President Joe Biden's Democrats. In a bright spot for Democrats, NBC News and Fox...
U.S. voters decide control of Congress, and Biden's agenda, in midterms
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in closely fought elections that will determine whether Democrats lose control of Congress, and with it the ability to push forward on President Joe Biden's agenda in the next two years. The party that controls the White House...
Republican senators win re-election in initial U.S. midterm results
ALPHARETTA, Ga./PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 8 (Reuters) - Several Republican senators easily won re-election on Tuesday in U.S. midterm elections that could usher in an era of divided government and scale back President Joe Biden's power in Washington. With polls closed in six states, the initial results would not alter the...
Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
European stocks snap three-day gains on worries over U.S. vote, inflation
Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares snapped a three-day advance on Wednesday, weighed down by economically sensitive stocks, amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and on concerns about rising inflation. "There's been a risk-on mood in markets over the past few sessions, and today we just...
Stock futures mostly unchanged as election results roll in
US stocks were mostly unchanged in premarket trading as results from Tuesday's midterm elections rolled in.
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
‘Angry' Powell is on a ‘mission', but inflation has become ‘embedded' - Jeffrey Tucker
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is “angry” about high prices, and is on a “mission” to crush inflation, said Jeffrey Tucker, Founder and President of the Brownstone Institute. “[Powell] believes he’s not going to get inflation under control until he can obtain a positive [real] interest...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
