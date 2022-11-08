ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Possible record voter turnout for midterm election

By Tim Steele, Alexandra Limon
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDoAf_0j2N7ppx00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — It appears the final push to motivate voters on issues like the economy and abortion is working since early numbers indicate there could be record voter turnout for a midterm election.

Republicans are banking on concerns about inflation driving voter support.

“Inflation is very high and of course that’s going to mean that voters will take their anger out on the incumbent Democrats,” said Todd Belt with the George Washington Political Management Master’s Program.

Former President Donald Trump is also trying to deliver on the campaign trail.

“Biden and the far left lunatics are waging war on your jobs, your safety, your values and your freedom,” Trump said.

But First Lady Jill Biden said it’s Republicans who are trying to take people’s freedoms. “A Republican majority will attack women’s rights and affordable health care,” she said.

While the White House said inflation is a top concern, Principal Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner said the president “is taking action to reduce inflation and reduce the every day expenses families struggle with.”

President Biden wants voters to focus on a bigger picture. He said it’s dangerous to select candidates who reject election results.

“These deniers are not only trying to deny your right to vote,” Biden said.”They’re trying to deny your right to have your vote counted.”

The White House is trying to remain optimistic.

“Our democracy has held before and it will hold again,” Berner said.

Beyond concerns about election deniers, there are also concerns about efforts to disqualify mail ballots in swing states and voter intimidation at the polls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections

Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided. If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and...
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Washington Examiner

Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears﻿

Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Midterm election updates: Latest news with early voting underway

NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden delivered a speech near the Capitol on Wednesday evening about threats to democracy in a final midterms push. A new Wisconsin poll shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a statistical dead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy