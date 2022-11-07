ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles To Sell Late Queen Elizabeth’s Prized Horses In Big Split From Royal Norms

Queen Elizabeth was known for sticking to protocol and personal routines throughout her decades-long reign, but she was also famously known for being hands-on. This saw the queen nurture a love of horses and horseback riding, which in turn saw her have dozens of racehorses. Her son, who is now King Charles after her passing, inherited those horses – but he is planning on selling them.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Queen Camilla Shows Off Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inside Palace

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles appears to be attempting to mend the ongoing feud between loved ones in new photos released by the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned. In an official portrait shared over the weekend, King Charles' wife was pictured in the Morning Room at Clarence House. The momentous occasion was to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of beloved English children's novel Paddington Bear.
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
King Charles 'wants Camilla to wear the Queen Mother's crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond at the Coronation, like his grandmother' but critics warn Palace it would be 'a massive diplomatic grenade', royal author says

A royal biographer has claimed that King Charles wants Camilla to wear the late Queen Mother's crown featuring the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond at his coronation next year, but critics have warned the Palace it would be akin to 'a massive diplomatic grenade'. Royal expert Angela Levin today said that she...
