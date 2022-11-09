ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Live results: Mayor Farrah Khan faces off against a slate of candidates in Irvine, California's mayoral election

By Hanna Kang,Tim Paradis
 4 days ago

Farrah Khan's campaign; Insider

Incumbent Mayor Farrah Khan is running against Tom Chomyn, Katherine Daigle, and a slate of other candidates in Irvine, California's mayoral race.

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. EST.

Municipal elections in Irvine are nonpartisan, but Khan is known to be a Democrat. The first-term mayor has been involved in a number of controversies over the past year, including questions over her role in leaked text messages between her and Rep. Katie Porter , her association with Ergun Kirlikovali , a prominent Armenian genocide-denier, and the federal corruption probe into Anaheim's city government .

Khan, who has previously served on the Community Emergency Response Team for the Irvine Police Department, is endorsed by the county Democratic Party.

She's being challenged by conservative writer Katherine Daigle, reserve officer Simon Moon, technology account executive Tom Chomyn, and paralegal Branda Lin, an Irvine native who served two years as the city's community services commissioner.

