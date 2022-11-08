Double life sentences for 71-year-old man convicted in Breckenridge cold case murders

A judge Monday sentenced a 71-year-old man convicted in the 1982 cold case murders of two women whose bodies were found near Breckenridge to two life sentences.

Alan Lee Phillips won't be eligible for parole, ruled Judge Stephen Broome.

Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29, were killed separately and had no connection, but went missing on the same day: Jan. 6, 1982, according to prosecutors. Oberholtzer’s body was found the next afternoon near the summit of Hoosier Pass down a snow embankment, shot in the chest.

Schnee’s body was not found until six months later in rural Park County, also shot, but in the back.

It's suspected that the two of them had been hitchhiking.

Phillips was rescued from the top of Guanella Pass after his truck got stuck during a snowstorm on the same night the two women disappeared, according to investigators. DNA testing years later identified him as a suspect. He was arrested last year in Dumont, where he had lived and worked for four decades.

His attorney said he plans to appeal.

"Alan Lee Phillips is a despicable and evil being," according to a statement from Oberholtzer's husband, read by prosecutors before the sentencing hearing. "I pray that the lives he has so terribly affected can find their own personal solace and closure."

Prosecutors also read a statement from Shnee’s mother.

"She was so beautiful, so loving and everybody loved being around her," according to the statement. "I miss my daughter. I was never able to see her grow into a woman, start a career or have a family. But I can finally be at peace knowing that the man who took all of that away will be going away to a place he deserves to be.

"I'm 89 years old and I've waited 40 years for this day to come."

11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said her office was “thrilled to have justice for the victims,” and added that Schnee and Oberholtzer had two separate lives, making Phillips’ two consecutive sentences appropriate for his “horrific acts.”