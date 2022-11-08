ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Double life sentences for 71-year-old man convicted in Breckenridge cold case murders

By CAROL MCKINLEY Carol.mckinley@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukTsy_0j2N4NbA00

A judge Monday sentenced a 71-year-old man convicted in the 1982 cold case murders of two women whose bodies were found near Breckenridge to two life sentences.

Alan Lee Phillips won't be eligible for parole, ruled Judge Stephen Broome.

Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29, were killed separately and had no connection, but went missing on the same day: Jan. 6, 1982, according to prosecutors. Oberholtzer’s body was found the next afternoon near the summit of Hoosier Pass down a snow embankment, shot in the chest.

Schnee’s body was not found until six months later in rural Park County, also shot, but in the back.

It's suspected that the two of them had been hitchhiking.

Phillips was rescued from the top of Guanella Pass after his truck got stuck during a snowstorm on the same night the two women disappeared, according to investigators. DNA testing years later identified him as a suspect. He was arrested last year in Dumont, where he had lived and worked for four decades.

His attorney said he plans to appeal.

"Alan Lee Phillips is a despicable and evil being," according to a statement from Oberholtzer's husband, read by prosecutors before the sentencing hearing. "I pray that the lives he has so terribly affected can find their own personal solace and closure."

Prosecutors also read a statement from Shnee’s mother.

"She was so beautiful, so loving and everybody loved being around her," according to the statement. "I miss my daughter. I was never able to see her grow into a woman, start a career or have a family. But I can finally be at peace knowing that the man who took all of that away will be going away to a place he deserves to be.

"I'm 89 years old and I've waited 40 years for this day to come."

11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said her office was “thrilled to have justice for the victims,” and added that Schnee and Oberholtzer had two separate lives, making Phillips’ two consecutive sentences appropriate for his “horrific acts.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Police arrest second relative of man suspected in quadruple homicide

A second relative of a man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade police. Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested today in Denver by Aurora Police Fugitive Officers. He is the cousin of 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, the quadruple homicide suspect. Castorena remains at-large, the department said on Twitter.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man fatally stabbed in bank drive-through

A 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a Denver bank drive-through Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner on the case, and a suspect is in custody. Denver Police responded to the stabbing in the UMB Bank drive-through at 1635 E. Colfax Ave. early Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim, Kenneth Stauffer, died on the scene, police said. They found him in the bank drive-through...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Vail police search for information before suspicious death of Kendra Hull

Police in Vail are searching for additional information in the suspicious death of Kendra Hull this past summer. The 40-year-old's body was found in Gore Creek on the morning of July 9.Police said the woman from Commerce City was found deceased in the creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the Interstate 70 exchange on the East Vail bike path. Police, along with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, have been following numerous tips and leads since Hull was found. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and her cause of death remains undetermined. Police are urging anyone who may have seen or made contact with Hull on the evening of July 8 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride to call detectives. Hull was wearing a red "Pink" brand shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes. She may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150 which was parked on North Frontage Road near the I-70 East Vail interchange ramp. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201. 
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced after riot at Golden youth center

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with a riot that injured multiple staff members at a Golden youth center in January. Jaylin Coley, then 18, was charged following the Jan. 3 incident at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. He pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to one count of second-degree assault.
GOLDEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro police search for suspects in multiple robberies

Several Denver metro robberies occurred in the past few weeks and police are asking for help identifying suspects. The first robbery occurred Oct. 31 near West Florida Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. The same suspects were involved in a second robbery in the 4300 block of Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge. The suspects are described as white males in their 20s and 30s. One of the suspects has distinct tattoos...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man fatally stabbed on East Colfax Avenue, suspect in custody

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning in Denver. The victim was stabbed in the 1600 block of E. Colfax Avenue and later died from his injuries, according to Denver Police. The victim's name will be released by the Denver coroner's office.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder PD to consult with Cold Case Team in JonBenet Ramsey's murder

Investigators looking into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey will consult with the Colorado Cold Case Review team and collaborate with a private DNA lab next year. Boulder police hope new technology could lead to the 6-year-old's killer. JonBenet Ramsey died 26 years ago this December. Her murder has never been solved.Boulder police say detectives have traveled to 19 states and talked with 1,000 people after following leads of more than 21,000 letters and emails.The FBI, the District Attorney's Office, Colorado's Department of Public Safety, Colorado's Bureau of Investigation and several private DNA laboratories across the country have worked on the...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

14-year-old arrested in murder investigation

The Denver Police Department arrested a 14-year-old for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter following a shooting Friday, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of North Yates Street at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a juvenile female victim, who was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Detectives found a 14-year-old male suspect and arrested him late Friday for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter. Police are not releasing his identity or additional details about the incident since the suspect is a juvenile. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the suspect's charges. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy