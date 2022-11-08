Read full article on original website
Democrat Susan Wild wins reelection in Pa.'s 7th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild has won reelection in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Wild had 51% of the vote compared with 49% for Republican challenger Lisa Scheller, with 370 out of 377 precincts reporting. The 2022 race is a rematch of 2020, when Wild, an attorney, won a close election over...
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden...
Letters: Overturning adoption law would subjugate Indigenous people, strip away culture
Still vulnerable When many people think of Native American Heritage Month, they tend to think about the history of First Nations peoples without consideration of present-day challenges. For far...
