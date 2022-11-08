Read full article on original website
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Kendrick Nunn to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley will make his return after the veteran was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project Beverley to score 23.2 FanDuel points. Beverley's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones participated in practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury during Week 9's loss to the Detroit Lions. His participation early in the week is an excellent sign that he avoided a major injury and puts him on track to face Dallas on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) DNP on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and did not practice on Thursday. After entering the protocols late in the week, he faces an uphill battle to be cleared in time to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including an official injury designation.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) active for Wednesday's contest against Hawks
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Vanderbilt will play on Wednesday night after Utah's big man was forced to miss two games. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vanderbilt to score 27.1 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's projection includes 8.2 points, 9.3...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will sit out on Thursday night after Miami's guard suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes versus a Hornets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
numberfire.com
Kendrick Nunn playing with Lakers' second unit on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nunn will return to his previous bench role after Patrick Beverley was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 125.1 minutes this season, Nunn is averaging 0.63 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will get the start on Wednesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Portis to play 30.3 minutes against the Thunder. Portis' Wednesday projection includes 18.6 points,...
