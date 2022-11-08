ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
DETROIT, MI
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
PORTLAND, OR
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) practicing on Wednesday

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones participated in practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury during Week 9's loss to the Detroit Lions. His participation early in the week is an excellent sign that he avoided a major injury and puts him on track to face Dallas on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
GREEN BAY, WI
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) DNP on Thursday

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and did not practice on Thursday. After entering the protocols late in the week, he faces an uphill battle to be cleared in time to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including an official injury designation.
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will sit out on Thursday night after Miami's guard suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes versus a Hornets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
MIAMI, FL
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kendrick Nunn playing with Lakers' second unit on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nunn will return to his previous bench role after Patrick Beverley was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 125.1 minutes this season, Nunn is averaging 0.63 FanDuel points per minute.
LOS ANGELES, CA

