Minnesota's Rudy Gobert trade is risk the Memphis Grizzlies don't need to take | Giannotto
Have you watched or listened to the Minnesota Timberwolves lately?. Do yourself a favor, if you want to feel even better about the promising start the Memphis Grizzlies are off to despite a series of minor injuries. Go relive some of the greatest hits out of Minnesota from the past few weeks before these two teams face one another on national television Friday night.
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands. Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Bane kicked the ball into the stands with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106 loss to Boston […]
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
Magic's Kevon Harris (rib) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Pheonix. Harris' Friday projection includes...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
Timberwolves starting Rudy Gobert (health protocols) on Wednesday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Gobert will start at the five position after missing two games in health protocol. In 31.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gobert to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 12.9 points, 13.0 rebounds,...
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson (hamstring) active on Thursday night
Atlanta Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite his questionable designation with hamstring tightness, Johnson is active on Thursday night. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Johnson to score 10.7 FanDuel points.
Wenyen Gabriel sent to Lakers' bench on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gabriel will play with the Lakers' second unit after LeBron Jame was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 108.5 minutes, Gabriel is averaging 0.88 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.8% usage rate.
Kendrick Nunn playing with Lakers' second unit on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nunn will return to his previous bench role after Patrick Beverley was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 125.1 minutes this season, Nunn is averaging 0.63 FanDuel points per minute.
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Spurs 124-122 in overtime behind historic performance from Bane and Morant
Behind 32 points apiece from Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies prevailed in overtime after a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from Keldon Johnson, sending Memphis home with its seventh straight win over San Antonio. The Grizzlies led by as many as nine points in overtime but had to seal the game at the freethrow line after an 8-0 spurs run in the final two minutes.
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones participated in practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury during Week 9's loss to the Detroit Lions. His participation early in the week is an excellent sign that he avoided a major injury and puts him on track to face Dallas on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (foot) active on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a four game absence with foot soreness, Nesmith will be active on Wednesday night against a Denver unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Nesmith's projection includes 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Vanderbilt's status is currently in the air after Utah's big man missed two games with a groin injury. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 14th in defensive rating, Malik Beasley could see more minutes if Vanderbilt remains inactive.
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (hamstring) misses Wednesday's practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Gage's absence on Wednesday follows two missed games with a hamstring injury. Expect Julio Jones to see more snaps versus a Seattle Seahawks' team ranked third in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Gage is out.
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
