numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Memphis' Steven Adams (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is active on Wednesday after sitting out one game with right ankle soreness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Adams to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.8 points, 10.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
numberfire.com
Kendrick Nunn playing with Lakers' second unit on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nunn will return to his previous bench role after Patrick Beverley was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 125.1 minutes this season, Nunn is averaging 0.63 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
numberfire.com
Wenyen Gabriel sent to Lakers' bench on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gabriel will play with the Lakers' second unit after LeBron Jame was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 108.5 minutes, Gabriel is averaging 0.88 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.8% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Kendrick Nunn to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley will make his return after the veteran was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project Beverley to score 23.2 FanDuel points. Beverley's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (foot) active and starting on Wednesday, Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James is available after the Lakers' superstar missed one contest with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Rudy Gobert (health protocols) on Wednesday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Gobert will start at the five position after missing two games in health protocol. In 31.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gobert to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 12.9 points, 13.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will get the start on Wednesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Portis to play 30.3 minutes against the Thunder. Portis' Wednesday projection includes 18.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Hamidou Diallo (hip) questionable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Diallo is dealing with soreness in his left hip and is questionable to face New York on Friday. Diallo is averaging 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 11.1 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Justise Winslow to start
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant will sit out in Charlotte with a left ankle sprain. Expect Justise Winslow to play an increased role versus a Hornets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
