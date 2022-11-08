ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Memphis' Steven Adams (ankle) active on Wednesday night

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is active on Wednesday after sitting out one game with right ankle soreness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Adams to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.8 points, 10.2 rebounds,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kendrick Nunn playing with Lakers' second unit on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nunn will return to his previous bench role after Patrick Beverley was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 125.1 minutes this season, Nunn is averaging 0.63 FanDuel points per minute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wenyen Gabriel sent to Lakers' bench on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gabriel will play with the Lakers' second unit after LeBron Jame was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 108.5 minutes, Gabriel is averaging 0.88 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.8% usage rate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hamidou Diallo (hip) questionable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Diallo is dealing with soreness in his left hip and is questionable to face New York on Friday. Diallo is averaging 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 11.1 FanDuel points per game...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR

