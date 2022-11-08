ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
WASHINGTON STATE
Great Bend Post

🎥 2022 Election results may not be known for a few days

WASHINGTON (AP) —Why won’t Americans know the winners of Tuesday's election for days?. (Click below to listen to White Press Secretary on the election results) With polls open across the country, no big problems were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Great Bend Post

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KDOT announces approved October bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Oct. 19, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Osage ‑...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy