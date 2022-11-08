Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: U.S. vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form...
Voters reject election deniers as secretaries of state, but battle will go on
Midterm voters in six states -- Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont -- appear to have rejected extremist secretary of state candidates who denied the validity of the 2020 results.
VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
🎥 2022 Election results may not be known for a few days
WASHINGTON (AP) —Why won’t Americans know the winners of Tuesday's election for days?. (Click below to listen to White Press Secretary on the election results) With polls open across the country, no big problems were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 1st District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District. Check the Post for additional election numbers as they become available.
Condemned cop killer asks Supreme Court to intervene
Bonne Terre, Missouri (AP)—A man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother's death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 storm along the east coast of Florida. It downgraded to a tropical depression late Thursday.
KDOT announces approved October bids
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Oct. 19, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Osage ‑...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0