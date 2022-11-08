Three and a half decades into a career arguably more storied than that of any other British film and theatre director, Sam Mendes continues to push boundaries. In fact, he has just chalked up a professional first: his debut solo original screenplay. The project? Empire of Light, a hymn to the magic of cinema, also directed by Mendes, starring Olivia Colman, Toby Jones and Colin Firth. The film will hit our screens in January, a big month for Mendes, which will also see the return to the West End of his acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy, fresh from a Tony award-winning run on Broadway.

