Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
New restaurants coming to Kyle, including Chipotle, Crust Pizza, Spoon + Fork
Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Texas restaurant ranked among best in country & state for its chicken sandwich: report
Two buns, a slab of fried chicken, sauce, pickles, and any & all toppings you desire, put it all together and what do you get? One of the most popular foods in America, the chicken sandwich.
Dave and Buster’s to Open Significant New Location in Austin
The upcoming development is significant both in terms of estimated cost—$3,609,602—and its size of 22,983 square feet.
Eater
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue. It opened on Saturday, October 29.
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
austinmonthly.com
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news
The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go
The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
austinmonthly.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin
For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
Looking for the Best Slice of Pie in Texas? Check Out This Place
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to get those pie orders in!. This time of year, many places are ready to take your pie orders to ensure that you're ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over. But if you're on the hunt for the best slice of pie there is in the Lone Star State, then pay attention because I have some news to share!
VIA 313 Pizzeria to Open Kyle Location
The chain has been recognized by food outlets such as Pizza Today, Food Network, and Food & Wine for its “Built Right” pizza, constructed carefully from scratch.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hutto, TX
Hutto is a tiny city in Williamson County, Texas, in the Austin-Round metropolitan area. As a suburb of busy Austin, Hutton is a residential city that is generally peaceful and laid-back. Hence, many attractions and activities in Hutto involve community activities, parks, and amusement. If you’re visiting Austin, Hutto has...
KWTX
Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
The Victory Tap now open in downtown Pflugerville
Tripp Wiggins (left) and Rob Clem (right) are The Victory Tap's co-owners. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Neighborhood sports bar The Victory Tap held its soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. The brand-new sports bar in downtown Pflugerville has a selection of beers on tap, serves food and has extensive seating available both indoors and outdoors. 512-358-6150. www.thevictorytap.com.
travelawaits.com
9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
Comments / 0