Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Related
KC man sentenced for murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County judge sentenced Kansas City man for a murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers
KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department locate find missing woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Kansas City officer appeals conviction in man's shooting death
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial. Jackson County Circuit Judge Dale Youngs convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter...
WIBW
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Kansas girl
EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year. KMBC reports Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, of Overland Park, was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months for involuntary manslaughter and 34 month for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 68 months.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police share tips to help deter potential intruders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates found property crimes, such as home burglaries, are up across the country. Kansas City is one of the top targets. So, KMBC set out to find some easy things we can all do to encourage potential intruders to stay away. The first...
Kansas City police officer convicted in Cameron Lamb’s death files appeal
Attorneys for Eric DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Cameron Lamb’s shooting death — have formally filed an appeal.
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
KMBC.com
KCK police looking for endangered 63-year-old last seen in his vintage truck
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for a missing 63-year-old man. Police say Paul Thrasher may be in danger or in need of medical assistance. KCKPD says Thrasher, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, left home Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, to take a drive...
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0