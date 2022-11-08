ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Kansas girl

EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year. KMBC reports Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, of Overland Park, was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months for involuntary manslaughter and 34 month for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 68 months.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
