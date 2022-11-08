Read full article on original website
Goal survey leads Great Bend school board to dream of better district
No one can see the future, but maybe they can shape it. That was the goal of Monday's special USD 428 Board of Education Meeting. Kansas Association of School Board Field Specialist Sue Givens and the board reviewed results from a recent survey issued by the district. The goal, Givens said, was to use that information to shape the district in the future.
USD 428 Board hears from parents, staff in goal planning survey
In its attempt to continue doing what is best for Great Bend students and families, the USD 428 Board of Education commissioned the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to conduct a district-wide survey regarding past goals and future priorities. At Monday's special session, the board spent three hours discussing those results and goals with KASB Field Specialist Sue Givens.
Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
KOERNER: National Family Literacy Month
Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.
Plans still being finalized for new Great Bend daycare center
GLMV Architecture is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for approved building plans for a $1.6 million group daycare center in Great Bend. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said GLMV designed a 4,500 square-foot daycare center to serve up to 59 children. "We have...
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (11/10)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Dilly & Doc | 1119 Main St. Paint. Party. Create. Dilly & Doc Creative Studio is the...
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Operation Green Light supports local veterans in Barton Co.
The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Sully's Foundation: GBHS pals continue to raise epilepsy awareness
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Blake Sullivan was just 21 years old when he died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) on Oct. 18, 2018, just two weeks shy of November. Four years later, Sully's Foundation is still going strong to raise awareness and help those who suffer from epilepsy. Jack Westhoff graduated from Great Bend High School alongside Sullivan in 2015, and helped create the foundation in 2019.
🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition
As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
New sidewalk repair program heavily used in Great Bend
Since improving their sidewalk repair program in early October, the City of Great Bend has received 14 applications for the cost share program, and 10 of them have been approved. The program is designed to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The plan provides both residential and...
Great Bend business offers Mindfulness Yoga to staff, young clients
A 6-year-old Great Bend boy wasn’t in control of his emotions and struggled with bursts of anger. After working with Teresa Faber, children’s case manager at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, the youngster has demonstrated dramatic improvement, she said. Much of this success is attributed to Mindfulness...
Barton County handing out another round of longevity pay to employees
With another general election just in the books, action at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting remained light. The body did, however, approve another round of longevity payments to county employees with at least five years of service. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said 103 employees are eligible for this year's payment.
Great Bend concerned over current FBO contract at the airport
In July 2020, the City of Great Bend entered an agreement with P&N Flight and Charter, out of Iowa, to serve as the city’s Fixed-Base Operator (FBO). The FBO provides retail sales of aviation fuels, ramp parking, hangar storage in the main hangar and aviation repair services. P&N has...
Great Bend High School Theatre presents fall play this weekend
Great Bend High School Theatre will present its Fall Play, "The Norse Mythology Ragnasplosion" by Don Zolidas, Nov. 11-13 at the GBHS Auditorium, 2027 Morton Street. Holly Johnson, GBHS theatre teacher and director, describes the show as a "hilarious representation of Norse mythology that will provide a fun night of laughs and ridiculousness."
Barton Co. Historical Society offering free admission to veterans Friday
The Barton County Historical Society would like to show its appreciation for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. For Veterans Day, the museum, located at 85 US 281 Highway on the southern edge of Great Bend, will be offering free admission to veterans during business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eagle Radio’s online auction is up and rolling…bid now
The Eagle Radio Online Holiday Auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and will let you bid on several items through Friday, Nov. 11. Presented by Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management, the auction will take place at greatbendpost.com. Eagle Radio’s Promotions Director Shannon Towns said the online auction makes it...
🎤City Edition: Police Chief Steve Haulmark
Hear last week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark that aired Nov. 2, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
