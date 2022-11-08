Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Braves sign lease to play in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium
1964 - The Braves sign a 25-year lease to play in the new Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. 1998 - The Atlanta Braves trade pitchers Denny Neagle and Rob Bell and outfielder Michael Tucker to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Bret Boone and Mike Remlinger. 2004 - Bobby Cox as Manager...
Bless You Boys
Hitter profiles to turn the Tigers’ offense around
On the surface, fixing the many things that ailed the 2022 Detroit Tigers offense seems a truly Herculean labor. New President of Baseball Ops, Scott Harris, isn’t a superhero, and we’re going to proceed from the notion that getting the club to the playoffs won’t be a one year project. Still, the Tigers’ 2022 record doesn’t mean that fans should have zero expectations for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Mets GM Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom is now a free agent. As the New York Mets prepare for the free agency period in the MLB offseason, they do so knowing that deGrom will not come cheap and that it will take a large contract to retain him. deGrom returned from a shoulder injury late...
batterypower.com
Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge win Hank Aaron Awards
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge were named as the recipients of the 2022 Hank Aaron Awards Wednesday night. Atlanta’s Austin Riley was one of eight finalists for the National League. The Hank Aaron Award was introduced in 1999 to honor the 25th anniversary of...
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
Yardbarker
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
batterypower.com
Braves Prospects Kyle Muller, Jared Shuster named to end-of-season Minor League All-Star Teams
Minor League Baseball has been rolling out its end-of-season award winners this week, and a pair of left handed pitching prospects have already been honored. Atlanta Braves prospects Kyle Muller and Jared Shuster were named to the Triple-A International League and Double-A Southern League All-Star teams, respectively, as the lineup’s LHP starter. The awards, which were voted on by the league’s managers, caps big years for the duo. At Triple-A Gwinnett, Muller continued to dominate lineups while contributing to the big-league Braves down the stretch with a pair of critical spot starts. Shuster, at Double-A Mississippi, was the Braves’ lone participant in the 2022 Futures Game during the MLB All-Star break.
batterypower.com
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Tucker Davidson
Tucker Davidson made a surprise start for the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series, but was unable to carve out a spot in the team’s rotation and was ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched pretty well in Triple-A, but really hasn’t been able to do anything at the major league level as of yet.
