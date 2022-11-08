ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

doniphanherald.com

Write-in candidates in SCC board election waiting to hear outcome of race

A total of 3,964 votes were cast in the District 4 race for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors, according to the latest results available Thursday evening. But who ultimately won a four-year term on the board responsible for setting SCC’s property tax levy across a 15-county area and determining how much to charge students in tuition likely won’t be known until next week.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

A Mostly Drama-Free Election Day Comes to a Close in Nebraska

Election Day has come and gone. In the state, county, and capital, the day went smoothly, save for an incident here and there. Throughout the day, Civic Nebraska received calls to its Election Protection Line with reports from stagnant voting lines to minor accessibility issues. While there were no reports...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pillen claims victory in governor's race, tight race for county attorney

Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January. Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Douglas County races

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In other Douglas County races on Tuesday, the race for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court remained close on Wednesday morning. Democrat Crystal Rhoades finished the night with an 820 vote lead over Republican Thomas Flynn. For County Engineer, Republican Todd Pfitzer won the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor. Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Voter turnout in Lancaster County

The two lawsuits follow data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, including about 5,000 Nebraskans. Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

DeKay defeats Kube, wins District 40 in Nebraska

In a race to determine who would fill District 40 in the Nebraska State Legislature, Barry DeKay defeats opponent Keith Kube, securing his spot in Lincoln. State Senator DeKay outlined some of the tallest orders he sees in the legislature this upcoming session. "They did not go in a special...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex

OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
OMAHA, NE

