Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race
About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races. But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin. When Election Commissioner Dave Shively...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County attorney race tightens with about 3,600 votes left to count
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Election Commission released an updated count of votes in the 2022 midterm election Thursday. The updated count shows a tightening margin in the race for county attorney, with two legislative candidates gaining slightly. In the race for county attorney, State Sen. Adam...
doniphanherald.com
Write-in candidates in SCC board election waiting to hear outcome of race
A total of 3,964 votes were cast in the District 4 race for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors, according to the latest results available Thursday evening. But who ultimately won a four-year term on the board responsible for setting SCC’s property tax levy across a 15-county area and determining how much to charge students in tuition likely won’t be known until next week.
doniphanherald.com
Election Commission counting remaining 7,350 ballots that could impact some Lancaster County races
Election day is over, but the vote count isn’t. In Lancaster County, the election commissioner released unofficial vote totals early Wednesday morning — a nearly 54% voter turnout — but about 7,350 ballots remained to be counted. And in some races, that could make a difference. In...
klin.com
A Mostly Drama-Free Election Day Comes to a Close in Nebraska
Election Day has come and gone. In the state, county, and capital, the day went smoothly, save for an incident here and there. Throughout the day, Civic Nebraska received calls to its Election Protection Line with reports from stagnant voting lines to minor accessibility issues. While there were no reports...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights supporters in Nebraska vow to take fight to ballot box if needed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed that a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the Legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given the midterm election results.
WOWT
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
doniphanherald.com
Two Lancaster County Board incumbents win reelection, along with one newcomer
By the end of the night, the most hotly contested race in Lancaster County ended with County Attorney Pat Condon holding onto his job, though there are still more than 7,300 ballots yet to count. Condon, who's been a prosecutor in the office for 32 years, was ahead of Adam...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen claims victory in governor's race, tight race for county attorney
Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January. Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature
The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week. City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Douglas County races
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In other Douglas County races on Tuesday, the race for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court remained close on Wednesday morning. Democrat Crystal Rhoades finished the night with an 820 vote lead over Republican Thomas Flynn. For County Engineer, Republican Todd Pfitzer won the...
News Channel Nebraska
Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
doniphanherald.com
Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor. Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.
1011now.com
Voter turnout in Lancaster County
The two lawsuits follow data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, including about 5,000 Nebraskans. Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
klkntv.com
Wagner reelected Lancaster County sheriff; other races too close to call
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Enough results are in to declare the winners of some positions across Lancaster County; others may take days to decide. The race for Lancaster County attorney is too close to call after a heated campaign season. Incumbent Pat Condon is currently leading Adam Morfeld by about 2,000 votes.
doniphanherald.com
DeKay defeats Kube, wins District 40 in Nebraska
In a race to determine who would fill District 40 in the Nebraska State Legislature, Barry DeKay defeats opponent Keith Kube, securing his spot in Lincoln. State Senator DeKay outlined some of the tallest orders he sees in the legislature this upcoming session. "They did not go in a special...
klkntv.com
Election results could take weeks as more than 44 million Americans voted early
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than 44 million Americans have already voted ahead of the polls even opening Tuesday. That’s according to data from the United States Elections Project, which is still missing data from five states as of midnight. Only 39 million ballots had been cast at...
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex
OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
Comments / 0