Voters Decide: The battle for Illinois governor and U.S. Congressional seats 06:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The gubernatorial battle in Illinois might be closer than you think.

That's according to one CBS 2 political analyst, as candidates for Illinois governor and several congressional seats make their final campaign stops before Election Day.

Kimberley Egonmwan, an attorney and talk show host for WVON and former GOP Chairman Pat Brady break down what we can expect on Tuesday.