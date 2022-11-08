ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The battle for Illinois governor and U.S. Congressional seats

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqR0B_0j2Mve3c00

Voters Decide: The battle for Illinois governor and U.S. Congressional seats

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The gubernatorial battle in Illinois might be closer than you think.

That's according to one CBS 2 political analyst, as candidates for Illinois governor and several congressional seats make their final campaign stops before Election Day.

Kimberley Egonmwan, an attorney and talk show host for WVON and former GOP Chairman Pat Brady break down what we can expect on Tuesday.

