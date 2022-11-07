ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you say windmill in St. Louis, most people know which one you’re talking about. The Bevo Mill sits between Gravois and Morgan Ford Road in South City. It was built in 1917 by August Busch Sr. and served as a stopping point between the brewery and his home at Grant’s Farm. It’s now called Das Bevo after it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Make your holiday turkeys and hams unforgettable with tips from local chefs

Whatever protein is the star of your holiday table, cooking up a flavorful, tender main can pose a challenge for even the most experienced home cooks. It's a balancing act to perfectly cook a turkey or roast at the same time as preparing the rest of the feast. Here, three local experts share their tips for crafting the centerpiece of your meal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 10 to November 16

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... the Flyover Comedy Festival? St. Louis' annual comedy "invasion" is back for a fifth year of standup comedy showcases; improv workshops; performances, sketch and storytelling shows, and more. The festival is an opportunity for local and national comedians to showcase their talents in the city of St. Louis. It will run from Thursday, November 10, to Saturday, November 12, at venues across the Grove, such as the Improv Shop and Urban Chestnut, as well as at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street). The headliner, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress and writer Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at the Stifel on Friday, November 11. Most events are 18+. For more information and tickets, visit flyovercomedyfest.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 11-13

This weekend, get a head start on your holiday shopping in Waterloo, Illinois, donate canned food at Broadway Oyster Bar's Pluckin' to Feed event, eat way too much mac 'n' cheese at the Moto Museum and much more. Saturday. "Pluckin' to Feed is an annual event hosted by ClusterPluck and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

