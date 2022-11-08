It seems that Arizona’s election results announcement will have to wait. Election officials from Maricopa County, the state’s most populated county, of over 4.5 million, have not touched the enormous pile of early ballots delivered on Tuesday, according to the county’s District 3 Supervisor Bill Gates. They won’t begin to count the approximately 290,000 votes they received on Tuesday until Friday, he said. Mailed ballots given to county officials must go through a process before they can be properly recorded. “If you drop off an early ballot, it means it has to come in on Wednesday and start the process...

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO