This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At-home golf simulators have become increasingly popular in the last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced country clubs and golf courses to shut down, according to the Golf Range Association of America. And at 49 Vineyard Lane in Greenwich, golf can continue to be played all year round, thanks to its private indoor golf simulator.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO