‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Gas Station Robber Strong Arms his Way to CashBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
wiltonbulletin.com
Trumbull field hockey advances in Class L, 1st tourney win since 1999
Eight different players scored goals as 18th-seeded Trumbull defeated 15th-seeded Newington, 8-2, in a Class L state play-in field hockey game. It is the first state tournament victory for Trumbull (7-9-1) since the 1999 season (a 2-1 first-round victory over No. 2 Southington). The Eagles advanced to play at No....
wiltonbulletin.com
Rentschler Field and CCSU to host CIAC's six football championships in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC will be returning to Rentschler Field and Central Connecticut State for its annual football championships as it begins another era of six playoff divisions, the organization announced Wednesday. Three games will be played at each site at...
wiltonbulletin.com
Greenwich home with indoor golf simulator listed for $5.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At-home golf simulators have become increasingly popular in the last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced country clubs and golf courses to shut down, according to the Golf Range Association of America. And at 49 Vineyard Lane in Greenwich, golf can continue to be played all year round, thanks to its private indoor golf simulator.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton's Keith Denning wins newly drawn CT 42nd House District
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat Keith Denning defeated Wilton Republican Selectwoman Kim Healy to represent Wilton and parts of New Canaan and Ridgefield in the newly drawn 42nd District in the state House of Representatives. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Healy conceded the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Stamford Oldtimers 78th dinner set for Dec. 5
After a three-year absence, the Stamford Oldtimers Athletic Associations Inc. is happy to announce that the 2022 annual Awards Dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m., with an hour cocktail reception and dinner to follow. The 2022 honorees are Paul Catino, Sirjohn Papageorge, Ernie Raffaele, Pete Zoppi, Mike Pappas and Tony Socci.
wiltonbulletin.com
Woog's World: This might help fix the busing in Westport
The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round. Earlier this week, the Board of Education discussed – in addition to things like curriculum and budgets – the very important question of getting to and from school in the first place. Like much of the traffic...
wiltonbulletin.com
Quinnipiac, Yale, UConn ranked in top 15 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women's Hockey Poll
USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women’s Hockey Poll ranks three Connecticut women’s programs among the top 15 in the country. The Bobcats maintained their No. 4 spot from last week, while UConn and Yale climbed the rankings. Yale jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 after its impressive wins...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are the 2022 Norwalk-area midterm election results
Election results for Norwalk-area races are beginning to come in, and Norwalk voters have several key state district House races on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls. Here...
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: Westport Uncorked returns with night of wine tastings for charity
In 1976, as part of America’s bicentennial celebration, the town of Westport sponsored “The Great Race.”. Envisioned as an enormous party with an environmental twist, The Great Race included several elements. It began with a foot race through downtown. Participants then climbed into watercraft – kayaks, canoes, dinghies, catamarans – they had decorated themselves, and made their way from the Post Road bridge to Cockenoe Island.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton Democrats 'thrilled' by Election Day results, DTC chair says
WILTON — Town Democrats were well pleased by the election results Tuesday, with Democrats securing Wilton's state Senate and House seats, Democratic Town Committee Chairman Tom Dubin said in a statement. Democrat Ceci Maher bested former state Sen. Toni Boucher by a margin of 57 percent to 43 percent...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton school board chair announces her retirement
WILTON — Deb Low will be retiring from her post as Wilton Board of Education Chair on Friday after several years in the position. Low announced she's retiring because she is moving out of town. She will be replaced by Vice Chairman Ruth DeLuca. "I want to say that...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton office building sold to real estate investment firm
A limited liability company managed by New York City-based commercial real estate investment firm Northpath Investments has purchased one of the buildings in the Wilton Corporate Park, according to officials with CBRE, the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. The two-story, 161,222 square foot building was sold by...
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
