ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Live Results: Mary-Ann Baldwin faces off against Terrance Ruth in Raleigh, North Carolina's mayoral election

By Hanna Kang,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAtQJ_0j2MsgiR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiFr8_0j2MsgiR00

Mary Ann Baldwin's campaign; Insider

  • Three candidates are running in Raleigh, North Carolina's mayoral race.
  • Polls closed in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is running against Terrance Ruth in Raleigh, North Carolina's mayoral race. DaQuanta Copeland, a public health advocate, will also be on the ballot.

Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

2022 General Embeds

While mayoral elections in Raleigh are nonpartisan, Baldwin is a self-identified Democrat and Ruth is a self-identified liberal .

Before being elected mayor in 2019, Baldwin served on the Raleigh City Council for a decade, serving five terms. Affordable housing, public safety, and transportation and infrastructure are top of mind. Ruth, an assistant professor in the NC State University of Social Work and Africana studies program, is also running with a goal to develop and expand affordable housing options in the city.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford defeats Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford defeated Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more...
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

Far-right gun group says its members have switched allegiance from Trump to Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election

The American Firearms Association says its members favor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump for president. Trump worked hard to cultivate support from 2nd Amendment advocates during and after his presidency. The annoucement comes as DeSantis' stock is rising in the Republican Party after overwhelmingly winning re-election. A far-right gun group...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

717K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy