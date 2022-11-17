Results: Mayor Linda Gorton defeats David Kloiber in Lexington, Kentucky's mayoral election

Linda Gorton's campaign; David Kloiber's campaign; Insider

Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton defeated David Kloiber in Lexington, Kentucky's mayoral race.

Mayor Linda Gorton defeated Lexington City councilman David Kloiber in Lexington, Kentucky's mayoral race.

Polls closed in the state at 6 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 6 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 7 p.m. EST.

While Lexington's mayoral election is nonpartisan, Gorton is a registered Republican who views herself as an independent. Gorton previously served as vice mayor of Lexington for four years, and on the Lexington-Fayette Urban City Council for 16 years.

Violence in the city and affordable housing were some of the top issues of the campaign.

In Lexington, mayors may serve up to three consecutive four-year terms . Gorton ran for her second.

Kloiber, Gorton's challenger, currently serves in the Lexington City Council. He came in second in the nonpartisan primary for mayor, clinching 14% of the vote to Gorton's 71%.