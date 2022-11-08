Expert says Mitchell Miller would have benefited from meeting with victim

Experts say in bullying cases like Mitchell Miller, it's up to the accused to take action 02:37

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller on Sunday. Bruins President Cam Neely expressed dismay that the Bruins did not speak to the family of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the boy who was subjected to Miller's bullying in middle school.

Joni Meyer-Crothers says she wants to see Miller get the help he needs, so he can understand the magnitude of the years of abuse to her son Isaiah. She says Miller has yet to apologize to her son in person, instead sending him an Instagram apology in the past few weeks.

When Miller was 14-years-old, he and another boy pleaded guilty to racial bullying charges. Joni says the other boy came to her home to apologize. Educators say this is a form of restorative justice, bringing the victim and bully together, so they both can learn and heal.

"Often times what we hear from young people all the time is what changes their behavior is hearing the impact of that, not the consequence," explained Sophia Brion-Meisels with Trinity Boston Connects, a non-profit that does racial equity work for the youth of color in the city of Boston.

"Restorative practices really push us to think about how we bring each other close and come together more when things go wrong," Brion-Meisels said. "When someone breaks a rule, or a law, our social response is to push them out. Often we know the kid that was bullied needs support, but often the bullier also is needing some sort of support. Some of that is holding them accountable to their behaviors, or to figure out what is motivating them to use power over other kids."

Isaiah's mother says Miller refers to the incident with her son as a one-time occurrence. This leads her to believe he hasn't taken accountability for what happened. The question now becomes, is it even possible for Miller to make proper amends to allow everyone to move forward?

"I think the biggest point of no return is if people aren't interested or willing to hear other's honest experience," explained Brion-Meisels.