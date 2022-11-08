Hearing in Ukiah toddler death case set for December

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Ukiah man may learn next month if there’s enough evidence for him to stand trial in the death of a 13-month-old boy who was found dead after being left near railroad tracks in August.

Edward Two Feathers Steele is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Mendocino County Superior Court on Dec. 19, court records show.

Officials with the Mendocino County District Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices verified the 33-year-old was still in custody as of Monday afternoon. Jail records show his bail is $380,000.

Steele, who pleaded not guilty in September, is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 3 death of the toddler whose body was discovered near the 300 block of Brush Street.

A makeshift memorial was later set up for the child at the scene, which is in a small industrial area between North State Street and Highway 101. The railroad tracks run north and south with businesses on both sides.

The boy’s 2-year-old brother, who was found nearby, was briefly hospitalized and has since recovered. Besides the murder charge, Steele has also been charged with child cruelty in this case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Steele was dating the children’s mother and they had an argument early Aug. 2 in the 1700 block of North State Street.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the mother on suspicion of domestic violence and battery, and Steele retrieved the children, who were with a babysitter at a motel.

On Aug. 3, a passerby alerted authorities after finding the 2-year-old along Brush Street. Authorities found the younger child shortly after responding to the area.

Steele was arrested Aug. 4 on the Hopland Rancheria, south of Ukiah.

The Mendocino County Public Defender’s Office is representing Steele, who entered his not guilty plea to the murder charge after multiple delays.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

