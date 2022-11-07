Read full article on original website
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
valpo.life
Lake County Parks and Recreation honors county heroes with annual Veterans Day service
Veterans Day is more than just a day of remembrance. Veterans Day encourages people to support and honor veterans throughout their daily lives. On Saturday, November 5, Lake County Parks and Recreation held a Veterans Day service at Stoney Run Park to honor the county’s veterans and urge the community to serve those who have served them.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
abc57.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
WNDU
valpo.life
St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease
HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
Inside Indiana Business
Chicken finger chain sues Hobart shopping center
A fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers has filed suit against a shopping center in Hobart, according to our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s alleges the defendants did not disclose that they had already granted McDonald’s the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the Crossings of Hobart before Raising Cane’s signed a long-term lease.
Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings
These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
valpo.life
Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare to Unveil Newly Renovated Facility
Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare, an ambulatory surgery center that provides comprehensive orthopedic, neurospine, pain management and podiatric services, recently expanded its facility at 3111 Village Point in Chesterton. The surgery center will open the newly renovated space, which added approximately 4,600 square feet, on Monday, Nov. 14. The expansion includes...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
panoramanow.com
Auto Accident Victims Receive Treatment at Integrated Body and Medicine in Highland Indiana
According to the Indiana State Police, there were 202,909 truck and car accidents in 2021. That’s a 14.3% increase from the previous year. In addition, car accidents are on the rise in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas. After all, accidents happen. No matter how careful you are, you can’t account for the actions of other people. If you have experienced an auto injury in Highland, Indiana, or surrounding areas, call Integrated Body and Medicine at 219-803-6630 to get a accident follow up.
WIBC.com
Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year
ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
hometownnewsnow.com
Woman Dies Following Collision at Polls
(Michigan City, IN) - An elderly woman has died after hit by a motor vehicle outside a Michigan City polling place on Election Day. The victim was 92 year old Virginia Bobillo. Police said the Michigan City woman was struck by the vehicle in the parking lot of the Michigan...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gramarossa Wins Rematch with Matias
(La Porte County, IN) - The balance of power appears to have changed on the politically embattled LaPorte County Commission. Republican Connie Gramarossa defeated incumbent democrat Sheila Matias, who was mayor in Michigan City in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. Gramarossa, 58, who currently serves on the...
