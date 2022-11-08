ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMO News

Brief glimpses of total lunar eclipse possible overnight after chilly Monday evening

Get ready to bundle up Monday night as low temperatures will dip into the 20s away from the relatively warm Puget Sound water. The rain/snow mix of showers over the lowlands will end Monday evening, and light snow showers over the Cascade passes taper to flurries. Pockets of clearing may allow an opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m.
Outsider.com

Last Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse for 3 Years to Hang in Sky on Election Day Morning

The last blood moon lunar eclipse for three years is expected to hang in the sky on Election Day 2022 morning (November 8th). NASA announced on Wednesday (November 2nd) through its Twitter account that the blood moon eclipse is among the various activities that stargazers will see within the coming days. “There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies.”
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day. Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon.  Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday. The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night. Throughout the day, gusty winds will be...
MARYLAND STATE

