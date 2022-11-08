The last blood moon lunar eclipse for three years is expected to hang in the sky on Election Day 2022 morning (November 8th). NASA announced on Wednesday (November 2nd) through its Twitter account that the blood moon eclipse is among the various activities that stargazers will see within the coming days. “There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies.”

6 DAYS AGO