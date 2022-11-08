Read full article on original website
Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon Falls on Election Day: An Event Line Up that Will Not Happen Again Until 2394
The total lunar eclipse, or "blood moon," will fall on Election Day. Experts say this event lineup will not happen again until 2394. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Oceania, Asia, the Americas, and Northern Europe as the moon passes through the shadow of Earth.
Brief glimpses of total lunar eclipse possible overnight after chilly Monday evening
Get ready to bundle up Monday night as low temperatures will dip into the 20s away from the relatively warm Puget Sound water. The rain/snow mix of showers over the lowlands will end Monday evening, and light snow showers over the Cascade passes taper to flurries. Pockets of clearing may allow an opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m.
Don't miss the total lunar Eclipse this Tuesday Morning.
A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon creating a shadow on the moon's surface. Based on the positioning of the Sun, Earth, and moon, the eclipse can be viewed differently in multiple locations on earth.
Last Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse for 3 Years to Hang in Sky on Election Day Morning
The last blood moon lunar eclipse for three years is expected to hang in the sky on Election Day 2022 morning (November 8th). NASA announced on Wednesday (November 2nd) through its Twitter account that the blood moon eclipse is among the various activities that stargazers will see within the coming days. “There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies.”
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
How to take a spectacular photo of the total lunar eclipse Tuesday
The total lunar eclipse will happen between 2:15 and 3:40 a.m., when most people are asleep. But it will be the last chance to see one until 2025.
