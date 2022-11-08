ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

COLUMBIANA BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TODD JOHNSON

COLUMBIANA OH- It is the time all basketball fans have waited for. The start of the season is just about here. We continue our basketball previews with a trip to Columbiana to check in on their boys program. The Clippers play in a very competitive EOAC. Lots of teams have hopes of ending the year at the top. The Clippers hope to be in the mix as well, like they have so many times in the past. Last year they finished 10-4 in the conference, and 11-12 overall. With plenty of games that they feel they could have won, Columbiana has high hopes. This season the Clippers open their campaign on November 25 on the road at Mineral Ridge.
BOARDMAN BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAT BIRCH

BOARDMAN OH- Can you feel the anticipation for hoops season? As the calendar continues to flip, the weather gets a bit colder, and basketball gets a bit closer. There are so many reasons to be excited about Boardman basketball this year. The Spartans have sustained success over the last couple seasons, and there is no reason to believe that won’t continue this year. Last season the Spartans finished the year 15-9 (7-1) they finished 1st in the conference, and it wasn’t particularly close. This season Boardman opens up their quest for a repeat crown on November 22 in the Canton Fieldhouse against Canton McKinley.
West Branch standout QB named Student Athlete of Week

Helping lead the West Branch Warriors kind of runs in the family for senior Dru DeShields, and he's doing a pretty good job at that, on and off the field. West Branch standout QB named Student Athlete of …. Helping lead the West Branch Warriors kind of runs in the...
KEEP AN EYE ON JOHN

YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Ursuline Irish defense has played a huge role in why the fighting Green and Gold have made it to Week 13 for the third-straight season, and sophomore linebacker John Frangos has been one of the leaders at the linebacker position. John is second on the team in tackles and third on the team in tackles-for-loss, and Ursuline will need a big game from him this Friday if they want to continue their playoff journey.
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
