COLUMBIANA BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TODD JOHNSON
COLUMBIANA OH- It is the time all basketball fans have waited for. The start of the season is just about here. We continue our basketball previews with a trip to Columbiana to check in on their boys program. The Clippers play in a very competitive EOAC. Lots of teams have hopes of ending the year at the top. The Clippers hope to be in the mix as well, like they have so many times in the past. Last year they finished 10-4 in the conference, and 11-12 overall. With plenty of games that they feel they could have won, Columbiana has high hopes. This season the Clippers open their campaign on November 25 on the road at Mineral Ridge.
Local powers set for showdown with Regional Final spot on the line
The two teams battle Friday at Girard's Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
BOARDMAN BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAT BIRCH
BOARDMAN OH- Can you feel the anticipation for hoops season? As the calendar continues to flip, the weather gets a bit colder, and basketball gets a bit closer. There are so many reasons to be excited about Boardman basketball this year. The Spartans have sustained success over the last couple seasons, and there is no reason to believe that won’t continue this year. Last season the Spartans finished the year 15-9 (7-1) they finished 1st in the conference, and it wasn’t particularly close. This season Boardman opens up their quest for a repeat crown on November 22 in the Canton Fieldhouse against Canton McKinley.
Long-time Valley football coach stepping down
Veteran coach Paul Cusick has decided to step down as the head football coach at Crestview High School.
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
West Branch standout QB named Student Athlete of Week
Helping lead the West Branch Warriors kind of runs in the family for senior Dru DeShields, and he's doing a pretty good job at that, on and off the field. West Branch standout QB named Student Athlete of …. Helping lead the West Branch Warriors kind of runs in the...
Mooney’s magical postseason run ends in state final 4
Ottawa Hills blanked Cardinal Mooney 1-0 in the OHSAA Division III State Semifinals in Sandusky on Wednesday night.
‘November games are playoffs or no playoffs’: Four straight wins has YSU football team in postseason contention
The Penguins travel to Missouri State this Saturday
KEEP AN EYE ON JOHN
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Ursuline Irish defense has played a huge role in why the fighting Green and Gold have made it to Week 13 for the third-straight season, and sophomore linebacker John Frangos has been one of the leaders at the linebacker position. John is second on the team in tackles and third on the team in tackles-for-loss, and Ursuline will need a big game from him this Friday if they want to continue their playoff journey.
New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild
Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Class canceled for K-6 students at local school due to busing issue
Bowen told community members not to worry.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Canton man dies in ATV crash
A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County.
Driver life flighted to hospital after rollover crash in Newton Falls
A driver has been life flighted to a local hospital after a rollover crash in Newton Falls. The crash occurred at the 100 Block of Church Street. Troopers on scene say the driver was attempting to make a turn when the car rolled over and crashed into a wooded area.
Youngstown chooses Christmas tree from local yard
Youngstown officials have chosen the city's Christmas tree from a yard in Austintown Township.
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
18-year-old charged in shooting death of Girard man in Columbus
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station.
Youngstown police: Man injured by BB or bullet fragment
It happened just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Catalina Avenue.
