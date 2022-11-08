ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter's Friends Believe Late Singer Suffered A Relapse & Was Not Suicidal

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Friends of Aaron Carter believe he may have suffered a tragic relapse prior to his death at 34, claiming he had plans to go to the studio and did not seem suicidal.

Aaron had battled substance abuse for over a decade, enrolling in a month-long outpatient program through Lionrock Recovery just a few weeks ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"I decided to enroll myself into that program," he said in September, clarifying the reason for his stay. "There's been no relapses. I haven't had any relapses ... it's just triggers are big right now for me. You know, so, I just, I want my son back."

Some of his loved ones "had begged him to go to inpatient rehab" in recent weeks over concerns about his "erratic behavior," according to a new report from The Sun published on Monday.

It marked his fifth time in rehabilitation.

The embattled former child star was eager to regain custody of his 11-month-old son, Prince , who is under the court-ordered care of ex-fiancée Melanie Martin 's mother.

Chaos unfolded on Saturday when Aaron was found lifeless in a bathtub inside of his home. A house sitter shouted in distress and cops were called, although a medically-trained couple claimed she did not let them inside to help.

APEX / MEGA

Law enforcement sources said they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene and police believe his body had been in the tub for some time.

There were no signs of foul play , as we previously reported, and no note of any sort was left behind.

Martin was beside herself with grief, wiping away tears and hugging friends. The couple had welcomed their son on November 22, 2021.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," she said in a statement via the AP. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

APEX / MEGA

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on Monday that Aaron's body is ready to be released to his family now that his autopsy is completed.

Both Angel and Nick Carter have shared their condolences for their late brother, mourning the devastating loss and cherishing the memories they once made together.

