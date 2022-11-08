ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?

Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
kiss951.com

Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel

A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
yachtingmagazine.com

‘Lady JJ’ For Sale in Fort Lauderdale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Denison Yachting says the 180-foot Heesen Lady JJ is for sale out of Fort Lauderdale. The asking price for the motoryacht is $39.9 million. Lady...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole

Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The hurricane warning extends from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for many parts of the east coast, including coastal Palm Beach ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton

Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Five Experienced Cardiologists from Established Cardiology Group in Boca Raton Join Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

November 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) – Cardiovascular Care is pleased to announce a cardiology group practice with five experienced cardiologists, has joined the PBHNPG multispecialty physician group in Boca Raton. The cardiologists joining PBHNPG – Cardiovascular Care include Jay F. Baker, MD, Steven M. Coletti, MD, Ronald M. Gabor, MD, Constance D. Fields, MD and David S. Funt, MD. All of the cardiologists are on-staff at Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Sustained winds increase to 70 mph as it moves west

Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

