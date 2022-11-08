Read full article on original website
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?
Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
This Is The Best Burrito In Florida
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
kiss951.com
Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel
A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
yachtingmagazine.com
‘Lady JJ’ For Sale in Fort Lauderdale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Denison Yachting says the 180-foot Heesen Lady JJ is for sale out of Fort Lauderdale. The asking price for the motoryacht is $39.9 million. Lady...
Click10.com
Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
iheart.com
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The hurricane warning extends from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for many parts of the east coast, including coastal Palm Beach ...
Click10.com
Broward officials encourage campers to vacate public parks as storm threatens Florida coast
PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward County’s mayor, schools superintendent, and supervisor of elections met at the county’s emergency operation center on Tuesday in Plantation. Mayor Michael Udine, Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, and Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said they were preparing for the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. “We...
Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Five Experienced Cardiologists from Established Cardiology Group in Boca Raton Join Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group
November 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) – Cardiovascular Care is pleased to announce a cardiology group practice with five experienced cardiologists, has joined the PBHNPG multispecialty physician group in Boca Raton. The cardiologists joining PBHNPG – Cardiovascular Care include Jay F. Baker, MD, Steven M. Coletti, MD, Ronald M. Gabor, MD, Constance D. Fields, MD and David S. Funt, MD. All of the cardiologists are on-staff at Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Man, tired of living in U.S., steals boat to go back to Cuba, gets arrested on way
MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old Miami man was jailed in the Florida Keys after authorities say his plan to steal a commercial fishing boat in order to head back to Cuba hit a serious snag Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Marathon man reported that his...
Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Sustained winds increase to 70 mph as it moves west
Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
Click10.com
Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
WSVN-TV
New video released of gunman who shot motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video of a suspected shooter on the run was released Tuesday. Police said the man seen on video operating an orange and white dirt bike is wanted for a deadly shooting on Interstate 95. The victim was on a motorcycle when he was shot last month,...
WSVN-TV
2 teens transported after car crashes into home in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers had to be transported to the hospital after a van crashed into a South Florida home. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 9840 SW 32nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, due to reports of a traffic crash. The white van...
