Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.

