Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Sweet Laurel Bakery
This bright pink Pacific Palisades bakery sells grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, keto, and paleo cakes and pastries (yes, they're all of those things). Espresso drinks and herbal teas are also available with your baked goods if you want to take a moment to enjoy your sweet treat in peace. Sign...
Green Bean Gratin
Tender green beans are blanched, coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Hyderabadi Spice
Most meals at South Indian restaurant Hyderabadi Spice start with ordering biryani and end with spooning leftovers into foil containers. At the low-key East Ham spot, the fragrant and expertly spiced rice dish is king. Every table ends up strewn with stray golden grains that are cooked dum-style (with a pastry lid), and served as a glorious mound on plates or in handis, layered with tender chicken, lamb, or prawns. Know that Hyderabadi Spice’s excellent biryanis are no secret and this spot gets busy in the evening, so book ahead. But whether you come with the whole family, friends, or just for a casual date night, servers are accommodating. They’ll make room for buggies, set out highchairs, and provide plenty of takeaway boxes when it’s clear ordering starters, haleem, naan, and the epic biryani for two was actually too much.
Aunt Ginny's
At Aunt Ginny’s, everyone’s always having too much fun to notice the two people who look like they just met at a DSA meeting getting to third base at a tiny booth in the corner. This dive-adjacent bar in Ridgewood checks all the boxes of a great hang: shot-and-beer specials, pool table, X-Men vs. Street Fighter machine, photo booth, etc. But the main reason we want to plan all of our birthday parties here is the food. I Like Food operates from a tiny window in the back, serving an extensive menu of bar food that ranges from classic to chaotic. Offerings include nachos, fried chicken sandwiches, everything bagel chicken wings, churro french fries, and a pernil-stuffed crunchwrap they call a “crispwrap” for, we assume, legal reasons. Almost all of this food can be made vegan or vegetarian, cementing Aunt Ginny’s crowd-pleaser status.
After testing 7 of the most popular Dutch ovens, these 3 are the best for braising, baking, and stewing
A Dutch oven is the workhorse of any kitchen. Here are the best Dutch ovens we tested for soups, stews, bread, and more.
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
Thrillist
These Crunchy Cornflake Chocolate Chip Cookies Are a Fun Twist on a Classic
Christina Tosi is not new to writing recipes. The James Beard Award winner’s first cookbook, Momofuku Milk Bar, arrived in 2011 and became a New York Times bestseller. Her subsequent books include a whimsical exploration into all things cake, a kid-friendly baking book, and a treatise on her life at Milk Bar complete with savory recipes. Now, she’s tackling all things cookies—what she describes as “her first obsession.”
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
Fyrebird
This Gardena chicken joint serves the kind of deep-fried wings that taste like they've been double-coated in flour to make them extra crispy. Our favorite flavor here is lemon pepper: the wings come slathered with citrus juice and a peppery dry rub that will alter the pH levels in your mouth (in a good way). The garlic parmesan chicken sandwich and bright red “Cali Heat” chicken tenders are fantastic, too. This casual, counter-service, strip mall spot has no indoor seating, but they do have a table-filled patio out back that's perfect for large groups. Sometimes, they even host Sunday comedy shows, with a menu of exclusive brunch specials like chicken and waffles.
Simple meat sauce
If you love pasta with meat sauce, here's my easiest red pasta sauce recipe. This sauce is magnificently delightful and is delicious in spaghetti, ziti, penne, manicotti, and lasagna recipes.
Southern Girl Desserts
With a second location in Watts, this popular Baldwin Hills shop sells southern-style desserts like peach cobbler, as well as creative cupcake flavors like chicken and waffle, pecan, and Hennessy and Coke. South Girl Desserts is also known for its Friday pies available for pre-order, including sweet potato, sweet potato pecan, and lemon ice box.
Pizzeria Bianco
Celebrity hype can make people do silly things, like get an autograph on their forehead or, in the case of Pizzeria Bianco, wait two hours for a pizza. And while chef Chris Bianco is certainly a pizza legend—with his own Chef’s Table episode and thumbs up from Oprah to prove it– he’s not actually the biggest celebrity at Pizzeria Bianco. That would be the pizzas: the perfectly charred, thin-crust pies that attract hordes of fans and long lines. If you’re coming here for dinner, you’ll probably wait longer for this pizza than you’d ever want and/or expect to. But the hype is deserved. Even if it all sounds like a bit much, we’re here to say that, yes, Pizzeria Bianco is worth the wait.
Pho & Cafe Saigon
Pho & Cafe Saigon is a cozy family-run restaurant in University City, and is one of the few places where we prefer the pho with shrimp to their beef options. The shrimp are tender and add complexity to the fragrant and comforting broth. Grab one of the smoothies or milk teas for the road–our favorite is the taro milk tea with black pearl boba. It's the perfect sweet compliment to a deliciously salty meal.
Izakaya By Yanaga
There’s no shortage of restaurants for ramen, premium cuts of fish, and long lists of maki rolls in Fishtown (we’re looking at you, Hiroki, Cheu, and Nunu). But when it comes to a casual spot where you can stick to the Triple H Rule–hand rolls, Happy Hour, and highballs–Izakaya by Yanaga is the place to be.
Loquat
If you’re someone who seeks out the city’s newest pastries like they’re limited-edition Cars-themed Croc drops, get Loquat high on your radar. The laidback Hayes Valley cafe and bakery (located in the old 20th Century Cafe space) serves Jewish and Levantine-inspired pastries that will encourage you to embrace the early bedtime you’ve been manifestation journaling about and officially become a morning person (they open at 8am). Salted chocolate babka has mesmerizing swirls of thin, golden-brown layers. Flaky bourekas get a touch of sweetness from the warm ricotta and sage filling. And because cake for breakfast is always a good idea, they have slices of chocolate cake with silky smooth espresso buttercream and labne cheesecake at the ready.
Cafe Diem
You come to Cafe Diem for the pho–theirs is excellent with shrimp and pork–but you come back, over and over, for the bun bo hue (pho’s spicy cousin). Its rich broth is layered with lemongrass, shrimp paste, and chili oil. Get the regular, which is packed with beef, tendon, and pork feet, and the Thai tea with chewy cubes of grass jelly. The Little Saigon cafe is tiny, so don’t come with more than a couple of friends, and make sure you’re comfortable sweating in front of them. You will.
