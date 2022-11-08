Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
As holiday season approaches, Madison doctor worries about flu's spread
The flu season is here, and it is the worst one in more than a decade. Among all U.S. states, Alabama is one of three with the highest level of flu-like activity. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, four people have died due to flu-related illness, one of whom was a child. Their locations have not been released.
Two adults, one child dead from flu as virus surges through Alabama
The Alabama Department of Health reported two adults and one child have died of influenza-like illness this season as the virus continues to circulate throughout the state. In its weekly influenza report, ADPH stated that all districts in the state have seen significant influenza activity. Statewide, the rate of influenza-like illnesses climbed to 11.54% last week from 10.9% during the week of Oct. 24.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
WAAY-TV
2 adults, 1 child die from the flu in Alabama
UPDATE: The ADPH on Thursday updated the number of dead to 4: 3 adults and 1 child. Alabama has reported its first flu deaths of the season. The Alabama Department of Public Health's weekly influenza report shows three influenza-related deaths. They include two adults and a child. Right now, 11.54%...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Scottsboro City Schools goes virtual due to illness
Scottsboro City Schools (SCS) will go virtual for the rest of the week due to illness spreading in the area.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
WAAY-TV
Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county
Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
School district will go virtual for week as flu cases rage
An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people are getting sick with the flu that schools are short on staff and unable to operate.
WAAY-TV
wbrc.com
WAFF
