Castle Hayne, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County School Board flips to majority Republican

It’s a GOP sweep for the New Hanover County Board of Education. Democratic incumbents Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu were voted out. The two Black candidates Veronica McLaurin-Brown and Dorian Cromartie, both Democrats challengers, also lost — meaning the school board will remain all white. Republican challenger Pat...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road. Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County responds to quarter-cent transportation tax not passing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quarter-cent transportation sales tax on Tuesday’s ballot in New Hanover County failed to pass. According to New Hanover County, the tax would have helped expand trails and sidewalks, create safer intersections, modernize transit, and provide greater mobility for our community. The sales tax was planned to be 25 cents for every $100 spent in New Hanover County and not apply to items like fuel, prescriptions, and most groceries.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11

Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

'Indigo 7' warns about Southport high-density impacts

A group of Southport residents who unofficially call themselves the “Indigo 7” publicly released their findings during a public meeting held last Thursday regarding a project that could permanently change the face – and size – of Southport. “Voice of the Citizens,” an event held Nov....
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
bladenonline.com

ELizabethtown Christian Academy After School Teacher

● Preferred Childcare but will train the right candidates. ECA After School Teachers must be passionate about teaching children, engaging with children, and. helping them progress. Group childcare and/or classroom management experience is strongly preferred. Responsibilities of the job include:. ● Responsible for the safety of students; supervises all activities...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

