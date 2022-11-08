Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity sees significant spike in applicants for homeownership program
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —An area non-profit has seen a spike in applicants seeking homes through its program. Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity said in October it received 90 requests to be considered for its homeownership program. It normally receives around 40 requests a month. Homeowner Services Manager...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington disabled veteran’s stolen adapted bike returned
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a happy update to a story of a Wilmington disabled veteran who had his adapted bike stolen. Kevin Hebert’s bike was stolen last Saturday, but it has been returned by police. Riding his bike is one of Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s...
whqr.org
New Hanover County School Board flips to majority Republican
It’s a GOP sweep for the New Hanover County Board of Education. Democratic incumbents Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu were voted out. The two Black candidates Veronica McLaurin-Brown and Dorian Cromartie, both Democrats challengers, also lost — meaning the school board will remain all white. Republican challenger Pat...
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WECT
Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road. Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.
WECT
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County responds to quarter-cent transportation tax not passing
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quarter-cent transportation sales tax on Tuesday’s ballot in New Hanover County failed to pass. According to New Hanover County, the tax would have helped expand trails and sidewalks, create safer intersections, modernize transit, and provide greater mobility for our community. The sales tax was planned to be 25 cents for every $100 spent in New Hanover County and not apply to items like fuel, prescriptions, and most groceries.
newbernnow.com
Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11
Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
The State Port Pilot
'Indigo 7' warns about Southport high-density impacts
A group of Southport residents who unofficially call themselves the “Indigo 7” publicly released their findings during a public meeting held last Thursday regarding a project that could permanently change the face – and size – of Southport. “Voice of the Citizens,” an event held Nov....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington disabled veteran asking for community’s help after adapted bike stolen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veteran’s Day is just days away and one disabled veteran is calling on the community to help him find his bike. Riding his bike is one of Kevin Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s something he worked very hard to be able to do.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to 11.8 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Jonathan Dwight Southers, 54, entered an Alford guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday and will serve up to 11.8 years in prison. Southers was arrested for the death of Yolanda Bentley at Hanover Landing Apartments on April...
WECT
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Edward Walton, a former physician assistant at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, was reprimanded by the North Carolina Medical Board after providing Ambien to minors. “On November 8, 2021, Mr. Walton provided and allowed his ex-stepdaughters and three of their friends who were...
bladenonline.com
ELizabethtown Christian Academy After School Teacher
● Preferred Childcare but will train the right candidates. ECA After School Teachers must be passionate about teaching children, engaging with children, and. helping them progress. Group childcare and/or classroom management experience is strongly preferred. Responsibilities of the job include:. ● Responsible for the safety of students; supervises all activities...
