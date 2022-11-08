The first-ever Radical Cup World Finals presented by Hankook is set to take place this coming weekend at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch just outside Las Vegas. Bringing together drivers from around the world for the November 9-13 event, Radical Motorsport will crown tits first world champions in a one-race shootout style event. The strong 36-car field includes Indy Lights racer Toby Sowery, official Lamborghini Young Driver Patrick Liddy, former ALMS drivers Jon Field and Chris McMurry, and a host of past and present Radical champions from multiple continents.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO