CBS Sports
LOOK: NASCAR to field float at 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena
NASCAR announced Thursday that the sport will kick off its 75th Anniversary celebration by participating in the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on January 2. The sport will field a float, titled "Always Forward," which will commemorate the sport's diamond anniversary and spotlight the 2023 Busch Light Clash the Los Angeles Coliseum.
racer.com
Star-studded field set for Radical Cup World Finals Presented by Hankook
The first-ever Radical Cup World Finals presented by Hankook is set to take place this coming weekend at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch just outside Las Vegas. Bringing together drivers from around the world for the November 9-13 event, Radical Motorsport will crown tits first world champions in a one-race shootout style event. The strong 36-car field includes Indy Lights racer Toby Sowery, official Lamborghini Young Driver Patrick Liddy, former ALMS drivers Jon Field and Chris McMurry, and a host of past and present Radical champions from multiple continents.
