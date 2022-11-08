ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

06-16-29-36-39

(six, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported. State law says tied races should be decided by lots. In the magistrate race, the candidates agreed one would flip a coin while the other chose heads or tails. Albright called heads and won.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
cleveland19.com

Man shot in parking lot of Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the West 117th Giant Eagle Thursday, according to Cleveland Police. Police and EMS were called to the store for the shooting around 5:30 pm. The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy