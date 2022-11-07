A new generation of do-it-yourselfers has emerged thanks to the proliferation of digital tools and the resulting explosion in information availability. In today’s highly connected world, highly motivated people can finally realize their ambitions in areas ranging from education and employment thanks to the strategic use of today’s digital tools. Although individuals can make substantial progress toward their objectives on their own, it is still beneficial to seek the advice of experts and those familiar with the A to Z of a given endeavor. CEO of ReachOut Technology and host of the All In With Rick Jordan podcast, Rick Jordan is a trusted authority whose insights have aided countless individuals in the field of personal development.

