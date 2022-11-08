ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-95 FM

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho

A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
IDAHO STATE
I-95 FM

Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?

There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
MAINE STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Watch: Mako shark jumps on fishing boat

WHITIANGA, New Zealand — A group on a chartered fishing boat reeled in a surprise when a mako shark leapt onto the boat. Churchys Charter NZ skipper Ryan Churches told the New Zealand Herald that he and his crew were out with five customers looking for kingfish off the coast of Whitianga.
I-95 FM

Those Nasty License Plates are Now Officially Being Taken Away By the State

It's been threatened for months, and now it's on. We told you months ago that the state had found some sort of legal loophole to overturn a rule that allowed obscenities on license plates. If you look just about anywhere, you can find plates with F-bombs, and just about any other swear word you can think of. Yes, even that one. Many folks jumped right on the bandwagon.
MAINE STATE
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?

No winners on Saturday's Powerball a take-home Monday would mean a record high jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in Powerball history. The cash option is staggering $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11 p.m. There are two options when you...
MAINE STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Midwest Trail Cam Shows a Stunning Black Wolf in the Woods

Even if you stare at trail cam videos for days on end, it's not likely you'll see anything remotely as cool as what appeared on this Midwestern trail cam. It was a stunning black wolf that got curious with the camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project which is located in the northern...
The Associated Press

Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
MAINE STATE
