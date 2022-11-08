Read full article on original website
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Forever Chemicals Found in Deer Are Causing A ‘Do Not Eat’ Order in Maine
When I used to be in the restaurant business, I remember when all the hub-bub started about the amount of Mercury in fish coming out of Maine's waters. I remember there were all these recommendations about what you should eat, and how much. Pregnant women in particular were advised to leave Maine's ground fish out of their diet.
Man Discovers Room in Abandoned Factory Filled With Antlers: 'Deer God'
"I really have no idea why they are there or even how they filled that space the way they did," said Jamie who stumbled on the unusual find.
Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho
A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?
There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
Video of Man Getting Stared Down by Grizzly Bear in Alaska Is Tough to Watch
It takes a lot of guts to be a serious wildlife photographer. While many wild creatures are beautiful and majestic, they are often unpredictable and dangerous as well, especially the larger ones. To get up close and personal with their subjects, wildlife photographers often put themselves in situations where any slip-up could mean the difference between life and death.
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found. The post A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
The Australian sheepdog, Pancake, seemed unfazed by the moose's size and brought the animal to its owner
Watch: Mako shark jumps on fishing boat
WHITIANGA, New Zealand — A group on a chartered fishing boat reeled in a surprise when a mako shark leapt onto the boat. Churchys Charter NZ skipper Ryan Churches told the New Zealand Herald that he and his crew were out with five customers looking for kingfish off the coast of Whitianga.
Those Nasty License Plates are Now Officially Being Taken Away By the State
It's been threatened for months, and now it's on. We told you months ago that the state had found some sort of legal loophole to overturn a rule that allowed obscenities on license plates. If you look just about anywhere, you can find plates with F-bombs, and just about any other swear word you can think of. Yes, even that one. Many folks jumped right on the bandwagon.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Vermont Woman Mauled By Bear After Letting Dog Outside: 'It Was Terrifying'
When Sarah Dietl took her Shih Tzu outside Wednesday night, the 43-year-old resident of Winhall, Vermont, encountered something much larger. As she watched her dog, Bodie, chase a bear cub up a tree, Dietl saw the cub’s mother — which then mauled her hands, head and torso. “She...
WMTW
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?
No winners on Saturday's Powerball a take-home Monday would mean a record high jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in Powerball history. The cash option is staggering $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11 p.m. There are two options when you...
Midwest Trail Cam Shows a Stunning Black Wolf in the Woods
Even if you stare at trail cam videos for days on end, it's not likely you'll see anything remotely as cool as what appeared on this Midwestern trail cam. It was a stunning black wolf that got curious with the camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project which is located in the northern...
Grandpa and pin-up girl grandma are my World War II heroes | Editor's column
Today the nation honors men and women who have served our country with distinction. Many saw horrible things in faraway lands that more than a half-century later they still can’t talk about. Many World War II heroes lost limbs; many more died. A few donned a swimsuit and posed for the camera. One of...
Grave People Can 'Peek Through' in Vermont Is Creepy Yet Fascinating
The grave was also built with a staircase.
Remembering Michael Crescenz, and what the Vietnam War meant to Philadelphia
In 1968, Michael Crescenz was killed in action while serving in Vietnam. “No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War,” details Crescenz’s life and legacy.
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
