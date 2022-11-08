Read full article on original website
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
What to expect with the Padres' 10 free agents
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is underway. Greetings from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. It’s been a busy week already for the Padres. Robert Suarez...
Could Ohtani be even better next year?
ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani had another incredible season in 2022 and was named a finalist for the American League MVP Award. Ohtani won the AL MVP Award in 2021, but the Yankees’ Aaron Judge is the favorite for the award this year. The Astros’ Justin Verlander is considered the leader to take home the AL Cy Young. But it’s still another amazing feat for Ohtani, who slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs in 157 games and also went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings.
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Notable trades made during the GM Meetings
The annual General Managers Meetings in November don't get as much press as the Winter Meetings a month later, but they give team executives an important opportunity to discuss issues around the league and start thinking in earnest about the directions of their offseasons. With key decision-makers for every franchise...
Mets to have company in talks with deGrom, Nimmo
NEW YORK -- Unlike closer Edwin Díaz, who accepted a multi-year offer from the Mets before having an opportunity to talk to other teams, Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo plan to speak with front offices around baseball when MLB’s free agency period officially begins on Thursday. That does...
Murphy remains topic of trade talks for A's
Sean Murphy’s name continuously popped up in trade rumors until the final hours before the 2022 Trade Deadline. Now that the World Series has ended and the Hot Stove begins to sizzle, expect more rumors to prominently feature the A’s catcher. A’s general manager David Forst was among...
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
Tigers to take 'hard look' at catching situation
Scott Harris is casting a wide net as he embarks on his first offseason as the Tigers’ president of baseball operations. He’s also keeping an open mind. This is how his mind works and how he operates. It’s how he has to operate if he’s going to find creative solutions to make a better ballclub.
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
GM Meetings help reveal Padres' priorities
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, setting the stage for what figures to be an eventful offseason. Free agents can begin signing with other teams starting at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. Before that free-agent frenzy gets underway, here are three Padres takeaways from the...
Latest rumors and reports from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS – The Giants have long been viewed as one of the primary threats to the Yankees when it comes to signing Aaron Judge this offseason. Without specifically mentioning the name of the Yankees slugger, San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear on Wednesday that money will not be an issue as he attacks the free-agent market.
Bloom: Bogaerts is Sox's 'first choice' at short
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Everyone knew it was coming. But it was still jarring for a Red Sox fan to see it when the news landed on various local and national platforms on Monday.
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
Royals' GM lays out club's offseason agenda
LAS VEGAS -- While the focus for the Royals right now remains on finalizing manager Matt Quatraro’s staff, discussions about offseason moves remain prominent, especially when talking with other teams at the GM Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Pitching remains a priority, but the Royals would like to...
Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings
Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
The lowdown on FA C Willson Contreras
He's only known one Major League organization to this point in his career, but All-Star catcher Willson Contreras is set to become a free agent once the offseason begins. Contreras, who was rumored to be a likely trade candidate prior to last August's Trade Deadline, remained with the Cubs through the end of the season. Being a catcher who can hit with power, he should have strong interest on the free-agent market.
