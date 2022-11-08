Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Related
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
MLB
What to expect with the Padres' 10 free agents
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is underway. Greetings from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. It’s been a busy week already for the Padres. Robert Suarez...
MLB
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Notable trades made during the GM Meetings
The annual General Managers Meetings in November don't get as much press as the Winter Meetings a month later, but they give team executives an important opportunity to discuss issues around the league and start thinking in earnest about the directions of their offseasons. With key decision-makers for every franchise...
MLB
Royals' GM lays out club's offseason agenda
LAS VEGAS -- While the focus for the Royals right now remains on finalizing manager Matt Quatraro’s staff, discussions about offseason moves remain prominent, especially when talking with other teams at the GM Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Pitching remains a priority, but the Royals would like to...
MLB
The Twins need a starting shortstop. Where will they find one?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa is no longer a Minnesota Twin. Now what?. Correa opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $105.3 million contract...
MLB
Tigers to take 'hard look' at catching situation
Scott Harris is casting a wide net as he embarks on his first offseason as the Tigers’ president of baseball operations. He’s also keeping an open mind. This is how his mind works and how he operates. It’s how he has to operate if he’s going to find creative solutions to make a better ballclub.
MLB
Bloom: Bogaerts is Sox's 'first choice' at short
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Everyone knew it was coming. But it was still jarring for a Red Sox fan to see it when the news landed on various local and national platforms on Monday.
MLB
What scouts said about Jeremy Peña
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Obviously, there is still baseball being played, and in my world, we are paying a lot of attention to the Arizona Fall League still and how prospects are doing in winter ball. But we also understand that the end of the World Series marks the end of the season for many baseball fans.
MLB
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
MLB
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
MLB
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
MLB
Red Sox plan for Whitlock to start in 2023
For the better part of the last year, there has been debate within the Red Sox organization over which role righty Garrett Whitlock is best suited for. General manager Brian O’Halloran acknowledged to reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday that the dilemma has been settled.
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
MLB
From Judge to Verlander, which free agents will Giants pursue?
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the annual General Managers Meetings underway in Las Vegas, the Giants have entered full roster-building mode, initiating conversations that they hope will lay the groundwork for key free-agent deals this offseason.
MLB
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
MLB
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
Comments / 0