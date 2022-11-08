ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Masterson Serial Rape Trial Can Include Fourth Accuser, Judge Rules

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Danny Masterson suffered a major blow at his serial sex assault trial Monday when a Los Angeles judge reversed course and decided a fourth Jane Doe accuser can testify that the actor and prominent Scientologist raped her.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo said she changed her prior ruling based on the way the actor’s serial rape trial is unfolding in a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles, Variety reports.

Masterson, best known for playing Steven Hyde on Fox’s That ‘70s Show from 1998 to 2006, is facing charges he forcibly raped three women — all former Scientologists — between 2001 and 2003.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller previously sought to include the fourth accuser to show Masterson had a modus operandi. According to Variety , the woman is expected to testify that Masterson had sex with her twice while she was passed out drunk in 1996.

Judge Olmedo reportedly said Monday that she changed her mind regarding Jane Doe 4 after Masterson’s lead defense lawyer, Philip Cohen, surprised her with his presentation to jurors so far. The judge said she expected the defense would argue the three Jane Does had consented to their alleged encounters with Masterson, but then Cohen left her feeling “caught off guard” when he suggested some of the sex accusations never even took place, Variety reports.

The judge also reportedly said Cohen opened a door when he told jurors the three women have sued Masterson and the Church of Scientology for monetary damages.

“Both of these two approaches have occurred since the trial began, and have changed the court’s analysis,” Olmedo said, according to Variety .

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone on Monday.

The three accusers whose rape claims led to criminal charges have already testified in the case. Jane Doe 1 told jurors last month that Masterson raped her and put a gun to her head after feeding her a fruity vodka cocktail at his home in 2003. She claimed the actor threatened her and demanded that she not tell her friends, including Lisa Marie Presley, about the alleged assault. “You’re not going to tell fucking Lisa,” Jane Doe 1 said Masterson told her.

Jane Doe 3, who has publicly identified herself as Chrissie Carnell Bixler , later testified that Masterson raped her twice at the end of 2001, toward the end of a troubled domestic relationship. She said the first assault involved Masterson initiating penetrative sex with her while she was sleeping .

“I woke up and he was having sex with me. I did not want to. I told him so, I told him, ‘No,’ many times,” she testified. “He wouldn’t stop. I was trying to push him off me. He pushed my arms back and put his forearm on my arm. I felt trapped.”

Carnell Bixler testified Masterson also struck her in the face, spit on her, and called her “white trash” when she pulled his hair to defend herself. She testified the second attack involved Masterson penetrating her anally while she was passed out.

Jane Doe 2, meanwhile, alleges Masterson raped her at his home in late 2003 after feeding her a glass of wine that caused her to feel limp. She claims the actor ignored her pleas to stop and overpowered her.

For his part, Masterson has called the women’s allegations “outrageous” and “ridiculous.”

Rolling Stone

Paul Haggis Rape Trial: Leah Remini to Testify as Character Witness on Defense’s Behalf

A judge ruled at Paul Haggis’ rape lawsuit trial that the defense could call on Leah Remini — who, like Haggis, is a former Scientologist — to testify as a character witness. Before the trial started in Oct., it was reported that the actress and perhaps the Church’s most high-profile critic could be a potential witness for the defense. On Friday, the judge sided with the Haggis’ lawyers in allowing Remini to testify — over Zoom — in the trial’s coming days. Remini’s testimony would attempt to lend credence to Haggis’ claims that the rape lawsuit against him was perhaps orchestrated...
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor

Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Denied Bail, Taken Into Custody On Multiple Rape Charges; Enters Not Guilty Plea

Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15. Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears. Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump Spends Election Day Furiously Posting Fraud Conspiracies

Last night, closing out the 2022 midterm election campaign at an Ohio rally with Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Donald Trump sounded confident of massive wins for the GOP. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and take back America,” he predicted, “and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House!” Still, Trump spent the next day doing all he could to sow distrust in the nation’s election systems, priming Republicans to contest unfavorable results, both this week and in two years should he make...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Who Was Konerak Sinthasomphone, the Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Who Police Returned to the Killer's Home?

The youngest known victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a teenage boy who immigrated to the United States from Laos a decade before his violent death. Konerak Sinthasomphone, who was 14 years old at the time of his murder, fled with his parents and seven siblings from Laos to Milwaukee, Wisc., in 1979, in search of better opportunities, according to a 1991 report by The New York Times.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire Open the CMAs With Love for Loretta Lynn

The 2022 CMA Awards kicked off their 56th annual broadcast with a salute to a fallen icon. Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert all took the stage to celebrate the legacy of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at age 90. Underwood began the performance, delivering “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).” Lambert, Underwood’s onetime duet partner on 2014’s “Somethin’ Bad,” emerged next to sing “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” And McEntire, who was recently forced to postpone shows after going on vocal rest, sauntered out last to sing “You’re Looking at...
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All

Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony of the former prominent Scientologist was severely limited yesterday by Judge Olmedo. Not allowed to speak on potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That ‘70s Show actor in 2003, Presley’s stint on the...
The Independent

Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey

Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
BOULDER, CO
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
psychologytoday.com

My Daddy’s a Serial Killer

A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
THURMAN, IA
Rolling Stone

John Lennon’s Killer, Mark David Chapman, Says He Knew Murder Was ‘Evil…But I Wanted the Fame So Much’

John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman was recently denied parole for the 12th time since first becoming eligible in 2000 — 20 years after he gunned down the former Beatle outside of his Upper West Side apartment. And recently unsealed transcripts from the latest parole hearing, where he admitted that there was “evil in my heart,” shows he really hasn’t made a convincing case for himself as to why he should be free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

