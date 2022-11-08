ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other

By Rita DeMichiel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The dance competition Dancing With the Stars television series has entertained audiences for the past 17 years. Season 31 is currently airing on the Disney+ streaming service. So far, 300+ celebrities have donned their dancing shoes and sequin outfits for a chance at the Mirror Ball Trophy. The training is intense, with rehearsals seven days a week. And some participants have had to drop out of the competition due to injuries or personal conflicts.

The professional dancers , a total of 49 to date, have the difficult task of turning a celebrity, usually with little dance training, into a ballroom sensation overnight. They have taught choreography to Oscar winners, professional athletes, television stars, and more. The pros can relate to one another and live by the old adage, “It takes two to tango.” Sometimes, their offscreen personal relationships blossom and develop into a full-blown romance, as is the case with the following high-profile Dancing With the Stars couples.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi06s_0j2MfVUb00
(L-R): Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Jenna Johnson got her start on the hit television series So You Think You Can Dance. She turned her success as the ladies’ third-runner-up in Season 10 into a professional career on Dancing With the Stars.

In 2018, after several years of on-again, off-again dating, the dancer announced she was engaged to fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy . In April 2019, the happy couple married. And in Summer 2022, they announced they were expecting their first child early next year.

The soon-to-be mom recently gushed about her husband. “He’s been such an amazing support during my pregnancy because there’s a lot of things happening to my body that are strange and not normal and he just makes me feel like an absolute queen,” she told Us Weekly . The dancer and choreographer continued, “Knowing that we’re gonna have a little human that’s ours together is really beautiful.”

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

According to E! News , the relationship between Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy is “A match made in DWTS heaven!” The professional dancers met in 2009 while performing in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor. Several years later, the dancing duo reunited on Dancing With the Stars, and in 2012 they began officially dating.

In 2015, while the couple was performing at a live production of Sway in Miami, the Ukrainian-born dancer got down on one knee and proposed to an elated Murgatroyd. In January 2017, the happy couple welcomed their first child. And in July of the same year, the pair married at an extravagant ceremony in Long Island, New York. Their relationship is still going strong despite many hardships and struggles.

Murgatroyd recently returned to Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars after a year-long hiatus. Unfortunately, she and her dance partner, Jason Lewis of Sex and the City , fame were eliminated in the first round.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber

After four years of marriage, professional Dancing With the Stars dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber called it quits.

According to E! News , fans were surprised to learn of the breakup considering the couple was dancing together arm in arm earlier this year during the live DWTS tour. Fans are reportedly no strangers to Farber’s surprises. In October 2016, he shocked viewers when he proposed to Slater on live television, proclaiming in front of the audience, “Baby, I’ve wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?”

While the pair have not yet made an official statement, US Weekly reported multiple sources confirmed the split, with one saying, “They’ve been apart for many months now. They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

RELATED: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson Teases Val Chmerkovskiy Return for Season 31: Tells Competitors to ‘Watch Out’

Comments / 0

Related
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears

Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Parade

Double Elimination Returns! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Last Night?

We're getting to the endgame of Dancing with the Stars, as shown by this week's second double elimination of the season. The 8 remaining couples got jiggy with two dances dedicated to the '90s, hoping their performances would get them one step closer to the bling of the Mirrorball trophy. But unfortunately two pairs were left saying, "Talk to the hand" by the judges. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

219K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy