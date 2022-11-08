ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Nick Viall Purposely Stirs the Pot With Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo TikTok

By Lauren Weiler
ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers indicate major drama ahead for Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo . The couple appears strong on the show, but they’re reportedly no longer together. And Nick Viall’s TikTok confirms Victoria and Greg Grippo are a couple. Here’s how he’s stirring the pot and generating interest in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers regarding Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers note Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo break up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tPvk_0j2MfUbs00
Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Johnny DePhillipo May Hint at Victoria Fuller Cheating in New Tweet

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo end the season engaged — but it doesn’t last. While they seem like the perfect match, the couple broke up shortly after Paradise ended. Now, Victoria’s dating The Bachelorette cast member Greg Grippo . When Victoria and Greg were initially spotted vacationing together in Italy, cheating allegations surrounded Victoria .

“Dave Neal then posted on his YouTube channel that Victoria cheated on Johnny twice and one was with Greg Grippo,” Reality Steve posted. “While I didn’t hear about any cheating allegations, I did hear two weeks ago ‘rumblings’ about Victoria and Greg Grippo being involved together in some capacity. Whether it was talking/texting/dating/hooking up, I just heard they were in communication. Which I thought was weird if she was engaged to Johnny.”

Nick Viall just stirred the pot with a TikTok of Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo have been spotted multiple times since their initial outings in Italy. Now, Nick Viall is stirring the pot further with a TikTok.

Nick’s TikTok, which was posted to Reddit , shows Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt sitting at a table with Nick’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy. The camera then pans over to Victoria striking a pose, and fans can see her with her hand on Greg’s shoulder.

Given the timing of the TikTok, it’s clear Nick’s trying to stir the pot with the recent rumors. This TikTok proves that Victoria and Greg are together, which proves to all Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 viewers that Johnny and Victoria don’t work out. Additionally, Nick’s known for stirring the pot and creating drama within the Bachelor Nation franchise. While he could’ve kept this confirmation of Victoria and Greg’s relationship off of social media until after the reunion, he chose to post it while the drama was in full swing.

Nick Viall is generating interest for the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

It’s possible that Nick Viall created his post about Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo to generate interest for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. Reality Steve recently posted new spoilers regarding the reunion on Twitter. The spoilers note major drama will erupt between Victoria and Johnny DePhillipo, including new details regarding their messy breakup. Additionally, Greg arrives at the reunion.

With so much drama, the Bachelor Nation producers will surely want to generate as much interest as possible so viewers tune in and ratings skyrocket. It seems quite possible they enlisted Nick’s help with this via his TikTok. Either way, we expect to see more of Victoria and Greg on Nick’s social media if the couples continue to hang out. And we also expect them to visit Nick’s Viall Files podcast for even more media attention.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

