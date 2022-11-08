ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Andrea Brooks Expecting Baby No. 2

By Megan Elliott
Congratulations are in order for When Calls the Heart star Andrea Brooks . The actor, 33,  is expecting baby No. 2, she recently revealed.

Andrea Brooks is pregnant with her second child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3sTv_0j2MfRxh00
Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

RELATED: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Star in New Christmas Movies for 2022 — See the List

Brooks revealed her happy news in an interview with ET . The Hallmark Channel star’s second child – a boy – is due at the end of 2022, she shared. The actor welcomed her first child, a daughter named Viola, in 2019.

Brooks plays Dr. Faith Carter on the Hallmark Channel show . Compared to her first pregnancy, she said she was feeling “much more relaxed and confident when it comes to my parenting abilities.”

“I’d say this one has been easier in the sense that I’m not as riddled with fears,” she said. “I’ve been keeping busy with work, and have been doing a lot less Googling. Those internet wormholes can really keep a mom-to-be up at night!”

When she was expecting her first baby, Brooks admitted that she had to force herself to stay away from the internet.

“[I’m] trying to avoid spending too much time on Google,” she told ET at the time. “I’m already a worry-wart, and sometimes the internet keeps me up worrying about some pretty strange things.”

The ‘When Calls the Heart’ cast share their congratulations


Brooks also took to Instagram to share some photos of her baby bump. Her followers – including several of her When Calls the Heart co-stars – were quick to share their congratulations.

“Love you! Love these shots! Love that you finally told the world so we don’t have to keep it a secret any longer!” wrote Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton.

“Wait what?! This whole time? I had no idea! Congratulations,” Kevin McGarry (aka Mountie Nathan Grant ) joked.

Lacey Chabert and Pascale Hutton also shared their good wishes.

Brooks talks filming ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 while pregnant

RELATED: ‘When Calls the Heart’: Andrea Brooks Weighs In on a Potential Faith-Nathan Romance

When Calls the Heart Season 10 is currently filming, and Brooks said working on the show while pregnant was “a wild ride!”

“I am forever grateful to Hallmark Channel, our writers, showrunner, directors, and producers for all of their continued support! I owe SO much credit to our talented costume designer, Barbara Gregusova , for her genius costume designs, and to our stellar camera department who always ensure I’m hitting the right angles in my scenes,” she said. “My hair and makeup artists, Jill Tymos and Denean Dale, are also forever coming up with interesting hair and makeup strategies to distract the eye.”

Brooks, who was also pregnant while filming When Calls the Heart Season 7, added, “at this point, I feel like I could almost write a book on how to hide a pregnancy on television.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

