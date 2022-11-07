Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
It’s Official – The WWE 24/7 Championship Is No More
The WWE 24/7 Championship is no more. During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship. After her win, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash but missed. On the official WWE.com website, the title is now being listed as being...
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Archer/Starks Plans
According to a report from Pwinsider, both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not at the show. Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite will lead to their planned Rampage match being pushed back to next week.
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Take Place In The Afternoon
ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. WWE will also hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th. It will be the third ROH pay-per-view in the Tony Khan period of ownership.
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
Road Dogg Reacts To Criticism Over Him Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t A Great Wrestler
Road Dogg shocked a lot of fans when he stated that he didn’t think WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was a great wrestler. The former New Age Outlaw member made the comment on a recent episode of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. He later posted a video responding to all of the negative feedback from his comments about Hart.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of MLW Fusion, Note On Opening Match For IMPACT!
Major League Wrestling has released a preview for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can check that out below:. MLW FUSION kicks off a new season tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS. This...
The Updated Card For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several big matches were announced for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage, including three AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament matches. You can check out the updated AEW Rampage lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson. AEW World...
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
Samu Says The Bloodline Needs To Watch Out For Sami Zayn
During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Samu commented on The Bloodline needing to watch out for Sami Zayn, why he believes Zayn is trying to brainwash Solo Sikoa, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On The Bloodline needing to watch out for Sami Zayn:...
Matt Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling to become its new director of business development and the experience he brings to the company. Hardy said,. “I think he brings...
Ethan Page Advances In World Title Tournament, Bryan Danielson Tops Sammy Guevara On Dynamite
Ethan Page became the first person to advance in the World Title Eliminator tournament on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Page defeated Eddie Kingston to advance in the tournament and will now go on to face the winner of Friday’s AEW Rampage match between Bandido and RUSH.
High Stakes #1 Contender’s Match Set For WWE SmackDown This Week
At least, that’s the vibe after it was announced that Ronda Rousey’s next opponent for her SmackDown Women’s Championship would be determined in a Six-Pack Challenge match on SmackDown this week. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li will battle for the chance to take on the Baddest Woman on the Planet on an unspecified date.
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
Paul Heyman Reveals What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
WWE’s Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on WWE’s After The Bell podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including how WWE has been using the on-screen dynamics of multiple characters together to put on compelling performances. He used The Bloodline as a prime example. He said,. “New superstars,...
Samoa Joe Attacks Wardlow On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe turned on Wardlow after his match. Wardlow was preparing to call out Powerhouse Hobbs before Joe attacked him with his title, hitting him in the head and sending him down. Joe then choked Wardlow out before exchanging some words with...
