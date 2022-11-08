Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Election officials urge patience as counting goes on in critical House and Senate races
Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn’t yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as...
Nevada Senate election - live: Laxalt leads Cortez Masto as Clark County slams Trump’s ‘corrupt’ results claim
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of early Friday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 90 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race could still be subject to substantial shifts as counties continued tabulating mail-in ballots in the days after the election, but Mr Laxalt’s lead took a jump to 9,000 late Thursday night after votes counted from deep-red Nye County poured in,...
KTVZ
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day
President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation’s future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party,...
KTVZ
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO (AP) — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther Joy King, a lawyer who serves in the Army Reserve, in Tuesday’s election. The northwestern Illinois district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois. The Associated Press called the close race on Thursday. The state lost one of its 18 House seats after the 2020 census. The redistricting proved successful for Democrats who controlled it and improved to a 14-3 dominance in the state delegation to Washington.
KTVZ
States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here’s what to know
Key races to determine control of the Senate in Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called as both states race to count hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be processed. It still may be hours — or days — before enough ballots are counted in those...
Comments / 0