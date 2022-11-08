Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has built the premier program in the American Athletic Conference over the last few seasons with the Bearcats. This year, even with the loss of nine NFL Draft picks, Cincinnati is once again in contention for an AAC title. The Bearcats will have to get by visiting East Carolina this Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in Nippert Stadium to realistically keep those hopes alive, however.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO