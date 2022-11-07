ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA reports nearly 3,000 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Ashkan Forouzani

Los Angeles County reported nearly 3,000 new COVID- 19 infections from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 16 new virus-related deaths.

The county Department of Public Health logged 1,294 new infections on Saturday, 1,030 on Sunday and 654 on Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,496,108.

The numbers reflect only cases that were reported to the county and do not include at-home tests, the results of which are not always relayed to authorities.

The 16 new fatalities from the three-day period gave the county a cumulative virus-related death toll of 34,015.

County officials no longer report COVID numbers on weekends.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5% as of Monday, according to the county.

An update was not immediately available on the number of COVID- positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals. On Saturday, state figures showed 453 such patients hospitalized in the county, with 44 of them being treated in intensive care.

County health officials last week noted some slight increases in virus-tracking metrics, including the average daily case numbers. Combined with an earlier-than-usual flu season, health officials have been urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID and influenza.

“With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday. “As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to be important to follow simple steps to prevent respiratory illness and COVID-19. The first, and most important, health measure we can take is to receive the new COVID-19 bivalent booster if we are at least two months out from our last dose.”

The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the county Department of Public Health, jumping from 988 new cases per day to 1,083.

According to the county, while 85% of residents aged 5 and older have received their initial COVID vaccinations, only 11% of those eligible have taken advantage of the new bivalent booster, which is designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron variants of the virus.

Related
HeySoCal

COVID hospitalizations spike in Los Angeles County, state

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures released Wednesday, continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

RSV-flu emergency continues at CHOC

Orange County’s children’s hospital remains full with influenza and RSV patients, with some older kids being sent to other area hospitals for care, but the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained about the same as last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Deadline

Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”

Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead

A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Parolee in custody after wild car chase

A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

School employee charged with giving kids fentanyl to stand trial

A Riverside special needs school employee accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, must stand trial for child cruelty and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday, after the defendant’s husband pleaded guilty to firearms-related charges. Melissa Harloam Garrison, 47, and David...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

La Puente, El Monte and neighboring areas’ homeless population increases

Drug addiction led Everett Jones, 42, to become homeless and end up behind bars for 12 years. After getting out of prison on probation, he said he went to Alcoholics Anonymous — the first step to turning his life around. Now, like many others, he’s living in a low-income housing shelter in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition

Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA
