For the past few months, it seemed like Gisele Bündchen was doing everything she could to save her marriage with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. She reportedly agreed to some compromises as Brady returned to the NFL this year and seemed quite explicit about her expectations and seemed to be willing to make amends. But a new report reveals that Gisele appeared to be looking toward divorce for quite a long time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO