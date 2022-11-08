ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele was planning Tom Brady divorce for a long time

For the past few months, it seemed like Gisele Bündchen was doing everything she could to save her marriage with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. She reportedly agreed to some compromises as Brady returned to the NFL this year and seemed quite explicit about her expectations and seemed to be willing to make amends. But a new report reveals that Gisele appeared to be looking toward divorce for quite a long time.
Gisele Bündchen secretly buys $11.5 million Miami mansion opposite Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s pad, Page Six has exclusively learned. The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island. Proving their troubled marriage was already doomed, Bündchen first viewed the mansion on Aug. 16, days before Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL — which was said to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. She closed on the property on Oct. 6. “Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami...
Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Report: Other NFL Owners Have Confronted Dan Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is not a very popular figure in the NFL world. That becomes more and more obvious by the day. Earlier this fall, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly addressed Snyder's future. He said there's merit to potentially removing Snyder from his role with the Commanders.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's House Purchase

Even though Gisele Bundchen recently filed for divorce, she has reportedly purchased property that's awfully close to where Tom Brady is building a house. According to TMZ, Bundchen bought a $11.5 million home in the Miami Beach area. It's right across the creek from Brady's future house. Brady apparently knows...

