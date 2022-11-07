Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Set For In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to in-ring action at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she is 100 percent cleared to return to in-ring competition. She’ll face Britt Baker at the November 19 pay-per-view event. This will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – The WWE 24/7 Championship Is No More
The WWE 24/7 Championship is no more. During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship. After her win, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash but missed. On the official WWE.com website, the title is now being listed as being...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Talks His Decision To Leave The NWA, Responds To Billy Corgan’s Comments
Nick Aldis was recently interviewed by Sam Roberts for the latter’s Not Sam Wrestling podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Aldis discussed his decision to leave the NWA, Billy Corgan’s comments reacting to his departure, and more. You can check out some highlights below:
ewrestlingnews.com
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK
All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Elias Says Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Attempt Was ‘Bizarre’
During today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ WWE Superstar Elias reacted to Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on Monday’s episode of RAW. The older brother of Ezekial says he thought the whole...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of MLW Fusion, Note On Opening Match For IMPACT!
Major League Wrestling has released a preview for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can check that out below:. MLW FUSION kicks off a new season tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS. This...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Cobb Pulled From NJPW TAMASHII Events For Personal Reasons
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will not be appearing at its NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. You can check out the official announcement below:. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files To Trademark ‘Michin’
On November 7, WWE filed to trademark the term “Michin” for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: MICHIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Reveals What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
WWE’s Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on WWE’s After The Bell podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including how WWE has been using the on-screen dynamics of multiple characters together to put on compelling performances. He used The Bloodline as a prime example. He said,. “New superstars,...
Comments / 0